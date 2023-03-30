Pikeville only scored two runs last Thursday against Perry Central, but those two were enough for the Panthers to pick up a 2-1 win over the Commodores.

The Panthers used four pitchers to get the job done against Perry Central.

Jackson Hall got the start on the mound for Pikeville. He went one and 2/3 innings and gave up one run on one hit and one walk, while striking out three batters.

Isaac Duty came in to relieve Hall. He earned the win on the mound as he went two and 1/3 innings and didn’t give up any runs or hits and only one walk, while striking out seven batters.

Weston Bevins followed with two innings of work and he didn’t give up any runs, hits or walks, while striking out three batters. Zach McCoy finished the job by tossing one inning of work and he didn’t allow any runs, hits or walks, while striking out two batters.

The Panthers’ pitching staff combined for a one hit and one run performance on the night.

Perry Central got things going in the top of the first inning. With one out, Dylan Elkins was hit-by-a-pitch to get things started. Elkins stole second on a Pikeville pickoff attempt to get into scoring position.

With two outs, Mason McAlarnis came up with an RBI single to score Elkins and give the Commodores a 1-0 lead.

Pikeville answered in the bottom of the first inning, though. Bradyn Hall reached on a leadoff walk. Sam Wright followed by grounding out, but it moved Bradyn Hall into scoring position. Hall followed by stealing third base. Hall scored on a passed ball to tie things at 1-1.

Pikeville took the lead for good in the bottom of the second inning. Bash Ryan hit a leadoff single to get things going. Jackson Hall followed by reaching on an error to put runners on second and first with no outs. Duty followed with a walk to load the bases. Jeb Wilkerson drove the go-ahead run home with a ground out RBI.

Pikeville couldn’t get anymore runs that inning and held the 2-1 lead.

Perry Central pitcher Tanner Perkins suffered the loss on the mound. Perkins was really good in the loss, though. He tossed five innings of work and gave up two runs (none earned) on four hits and three walks, while striking out five batters. Jacob Daniels threw an inning of relief and didn’t give up any runs on one hit.

Ryan led the way for Pikeville at the plate going two for three with a run scored. Wilkerson singled and drove in a run for the Panthers. Noah Jarrell and Duty each picked up hits on the night.

McAlarnis picked up the Commodores’ only hit of the game.

Pikeville (5-2) picked up a 5-4 win over Johnson Central and a 6-4 win over Greenup County Saturday. The Panthers are scheduled to compete in the PBR Atlanta Spring Break Tournament this week.

Perry Central (1-3) is scheduled to visit Johnson Central last night and the Commodores are scheduled to visit Montgomery County at 6:00 p.m.Friday. Perry Central is scheduled to take on Campbell County and George Rogers Clark on Saturday.