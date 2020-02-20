Winning on the road, Perry Central pulled away to defeat host Leslie County 71-63 in a 54th District boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The Commodores also suffered back-to-back losses Monday and Tuesday night against Clay County and Southwestern. Perry Central fell to the Tigers 83-61 and fell to the Warriors 72-60. The Commodores didn’t have stats posted for those games on the KHSAA website at press time.
Perry Central shot 58.5 percent (24 of 41) from the field. The Commodores were three of 10 (30 percent) from three-point range.
Perry Central shot 71.4 percent (20 of 28) from the free-throw line.
D’Andre Reed scored a game-high 26 points to lead Perry Central to the district win. Reed was 9-of-12 from the field.
Following Reed, Cameron Fugate pushed in 14 points for the Commodores.
Accompanying Reed and Fugate in double figures for Perry County Central, Dawson Duff added 12 points.
The additional scorers for Perry Central were Rydge Beverly (eight points), Tyler Day (five points), Charles Mullins (four points) and Lanse McKenzie (two points).
Leslie County shot 50 percent (22 of 44) from the field. The Eagles were five of 15 (33.3 percent) from three-point range.
Leslie County shot 60.9 percent (14 of 23) from the free-throw line.
Trenton Day led Leslie County with 23 points. Day was three of six from three-point range.
Helping to pace Leslie County, Jason Baker added 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Accompanying Day and Baker in double figures for the Eagles, Wyatt Hensley netted 10 points.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Leslie County, Treyton Abner finished with nine points.
Rounding out Leslie County’s individual scoring, Colton Hensley and Trent Asher chipped in two points and one point, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.