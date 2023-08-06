RICHMOND — The Eastern Kentucky University football program announced kickoff times for its five home games in the 2023 season on Thursday, July 27.
The Colonels will open the 2023 home slate on Saturday, Sept. 16 against Western Carolina at 6 p.m. at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The home opener will serve as EKU’s Extra Yard 4 Teachers game and Youth Sports Night. Additionally, EKU will be honoring its 2008 team during the matchup.
EKU will host Family Weekend and Hall of Fame Weekend on Saturday. Sept. 23 as the Colonels face Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m. The game will also mark EKU’s Pink Game and the celebration of its 1993 team.
Tarleton will visit Richmond for Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 14 for a 3 p.m. kickoff as EKU will be celebrating its 1988 squad.
The Colonels will celebrate Military & Hero Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 4 against Austin Peay at 5 p.m. The game versus Austin Peay will also feature a celebration of EKU’s 1983 team.
The Colonels’ 2023 home schedule will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 18 with Senior Day and Band Day against Stephen F. Austin at 2 p.m. with EKU’s 1968 team being honored.