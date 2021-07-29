With the Reds’ falling further and further behind, it is now officially football season for me.

Last week, seven-on-sevens concluded and teams can now start using pads and helmets in practice.

Now it is officially football season.

Before we look forward to some story lines of this season, I just want to mention Hazard’s combine/offensive line challenge/seven-on-seven from Saturday.

It was a nice event and kids got to run a laser-time 40-yard dash.

Most 40s in the mountains are done with stop watches.

Which can create a bit of a disadvantage for players around here when going to bigger camps and running 40s for the first time.

Numbers count and 40 times are one of the things that colleges look at.

Hazard had certified 40 times that day for kids who wanted to run them.

That is good because it gives kids a more realistic look at where they’re at.

After the combine, the offensive line challenge was fun. Those always are fun to watch the big guys go against each other.

Then the seven-on-sevens started.

Shelby Valley’s Russ Osborne was competing in it.

And no disrespect to the other quarterbacks there that day, he looked extremely sharp and confident throwing the ball.

Osborne will be a sophomore this season and he is already one of the top quarterbacks in the mountains.

It’s not just his talent that stands out, it’s also the way he sees things on the field.

He makes good reads, his timing on point and he seems to give his receivers a chance to catch every pass.

That’s hard to do.

Along with Pikeville’s Isaac McNamee, Eastern Kentucky has two of the best quarterbacks in the state.

I know there are a ton of talented players at that position, but those two can hang with any other quarterback in the state.

As we come to the end of July, that means that soon teams will start scrimmaging and then the season will kickoff August 20.

Football season is a lot of fun.

Here in the mountains, we have some of the best football.

We here at the Appalachian Newspapers are working on our season previews.

In Class A, Pikeville, Paintsville and Hazard will all be good. Add in Raceland and that’s probably your top four teams in the Class. Paintsville will have a lot of key positions to replace and they’ll have a bullseye on their back after capturing their first-ever state title. Pikeville and Hazard are both in the same district, so only one of those teams will get a chance to make a long playoff run.

In Class 2A, there is a lot of excitement at East Ridge.

Can it and will it translate to wins?

We’ll have to wait and see.

Shelby Valley is looking to build on a successful 2020 campaign.

Can the Wildcats finally get past West Carter?

That’s the question.

In Class 3A, Belfry returns Isaac Dixon, but the Pirates lost a lot of experience from last season.

Philip Haywood and his staff will do what they always do — just keep getting better one day at a time.

Pike Central will have a new coach in Ronn Varney, but the Hawks return Matt Anderson in the backfield. Anderson is a load in the backfield and he will look to help the Hawks improve this season.

In Class 4A, Johnson Central will reload.

The Golden Eagles boast one of the best, if not the best, offensive lines in the state at any Class.

Can Perry Central keep improving under second year coach Mark Dixon and give the Golden Eagles any kind of challenge in district play?

The Golden Eagles appear like they’re ready to make another run to Kroger Stadium.

All of these questions and so much more will be answered once football season kicks off in just a few short weeks.