Not every offense has a player who can throw it up to a receiver and count on him hauling in a catch in a pressure situation.

Hazard does, though.

Andrew Ford is that receiver for the Bulldogs.

Ford is reliable and he just makes plays and catches nearly everything thrown his way.

Last season against Pikeville, Ford hauled in several big catches to keep drives going in the Class A District 8 championship.

Ford led the Bulldogs in receiving last year. He had 30 catches for 417 yards and three TDs.

On defense, Ford had 29 total tackles and an interception.

Last season, the Bulldogs and the rest of the teams across the state only had a short offseason of workouts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season the Bulldogs got a full offseason of workouts in and it is paying off.

“We put a lot of hard work in last year,” Ford said. “A lot of it came up on the baseball field up there and that kind of sucked at first, but once we got the field we started rolling. Practice got better and it got a lot more fun.

“This is the first time, I’ve did this in my career; I’d never worked all summer with the team before except for dead period It’s been fun. We’ve grown as a team already. We’ve done that instead of taking four weeks in the regular season to do that.”

It was also coach Dan Howard’s first year as head coach.

With Howard entering his second year, things are a bit easier for the Bulldogs.

“Things are going a lot smoother,” Ford said.

Hazard will spread things out and throw the ball a lot.

That’s what every wide receiver wants in an offense.

“It’s a wide receiver’s dream. For real,” Ford said. “We got four receivers some time or you might even see us go five out.”

The Bulldogs aren’t looking ahead to any certain games this season, they are focused on one game at a time.

“Right now, we are just focused on Week 1,” Ford said.

Ford is in his senior season and there is only one way he wants to end his season.

With a state title.

“The only goal I have is a state championship,” Ford said. “It’s my last ride so, it’s go big or go home.”

Hazard is scheduled to open the season on the road Friday, August 20 at Middlesboro at 7:30 p.m.