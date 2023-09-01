Hazard picked up its first win of the season last Friday against Harlan County.

The Bulldogs have some strong leaders, especially on the defensive side like Gaige Logan.

Logan will play both sides of the ball this season, but Bulldogs will see him as one of their leaders.

“I’m very excited,” Logan said. “I think we’ve prepared well this season. I also think we have a shot at going pretty far.”

Hazard opened the season with a 20-6 loss at Martin County, but followed it with a 13-12 win over Harlan County.

The defensive effort was big for the Bulldogs in both games, but helped give them their first win over the Class 5A Black Bears. Logan had seven tackles in the win.

On the season, he has 14 tackles (two for a loss) and a sack. He has also forced a fumble.

“It’s going to be a really good defense,” Logan said. “It’s going to be a rough defense.We pride ourselves on being the most physical team out there.”

The Bulldogs did lose a lot of seniors from last year’s squad and it is taking time for the offense to gel.

“We’ve got a lot of freshman who are going to fill roles,” Logan said. “It’s going to be hard to fill some of those roles from last year, but I think they’ll do a good job of it.”

Logan will play a bigger role on offense this season as he will run with the ball some and he will get involved with the passing game as well.

Through the first two games, Logan has 18 rushing yards on seven carries.

Logan has caught seven catches for 72 yards.

“Yeah, I’ll have a bigger role on offense,” Logan said. “I’ll play some slot and tight end and I’ll play fullback some.”

Hazard quarterback Max Pelfrey will enter his third season as signal caller for the Bulldogs.

“We have nothing, but confidence with him,” Logan said. “He’s got a cannon of an arm. He makes great throws. I feel with him back, there we got a good shot at having a really good offense.”

Besides Logan, the Bulldogs have some other key skill guys on the team.

“We have Jayvon White back and he’s a great receiver,” Logan said. “He’s got good hands and makes things happen. We also have Gavin Johnson coming up. He’s got some nice hands and he also plays some running back. We also have Elijah Gayheart at running back. He’s tough. We should have a pretty good offense this year.”

Logan is also confident in the offensive line because most of the guys are back from last season.

“We got some pretty good guys playing on the offensive line,” Logan said. “We’ve got Kyle Barnett, Kenyon Higgins, Day Day, Fultz — we’ve got a good offensive line.”

Even though the Bulldogs’ offense has started a little slow only scoring 19 points in the first two games, Logan thinks this offense has the potential to be great.

“I think we definitely have a shot to have one of the best offenses in the region,” Logan said. “We can get some deep balls, we got guys who can run and if we mix it up, we have a good shot.”

Last season, Hazard fell to Raceland 17-14 in the Class A state semifinals. The Bulldogs were so close to the state championship.

“It gives us extra motivation,” Logan said. “We were right there and we were so close and felt like we had it, only for it to slip away. It gets us ready for the season.”

Logan just wants to win this season.

No matter how fast or slow the Bulldogs start, at the end of the season, he just wants to win.

“We just want to win,” Logan said. “We want to win a region championship and make it to state and once we’re there, we want to try to win state.”