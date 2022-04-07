The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. 2022 All Mountain Basketball Teams were voted on by Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Cameron Maynard. The All Mountain Team includes teams from the 15th Region, the 54th District in the 14th Region and Mingo County, W.Va.

Stats, team success, injuries and overall play are all factors in voting.

All Mountain Player of the

Year Nominees

Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe: Cassidy Rowe committed to the University of Kentucky as a freshman and signed with the Lady Wildcats before the start of her senior season. Cassidy Rowe had an outstanding season averaging 16.1 points per game and over seven assists per game. She broke the school’s all-time career assists record. Cassidy Rowe’s passing ability along with her ballhandling skills made her one of the most dangerous players in the region even if she wasn’t looking to score. Cassidy Rowe knocked down 40.2 percent of her threes on the season (68 for 169).

Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe: Trinity Rowe is only a sophomore but plays much older. Trinity Rowe is a winner. She played has ended every season playing at the high school level at Rupp Arena. Trinity Rowe finished the season averaging 15.9 points per game. She is a leader on the court for the Lady Panthers and she shot 48.7 percent from three-point range (210 for 402). Trinity Rowe has established herself one of the best players in the state and just finished her sophomore season.

Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner: Feltner can do it all for Lawrence County. The junior is a dynamic scorer, rebounder and team leader for the Lady Bulldogs. Feltner averaged 26.9 points per game during her junior season to lead the state in scoring.She also averaged 9.2 points per game. Feltner finished with triple-doubles several times throughout the season. She also helped lead Lawrence County to a 27-win season and the Lady Bulldogs were knocked off by Pikeville 46-43 in overtime in the 15th Region championship.

Shelby Valley’s Alyssa Elswick: Elswick finished her outstanding high school career with over 2,000 career points and over 1,000 career rebounds. Elswick has been one of the top post players in the region since her eighth-grade season. She has great post moves and can score at will. Elswick and Cassidy Rowe made up for one of the most dynamic duos in the region. Elswick signed to play with the NAIA’s National Championship Tournament winner Thomas More.

Tug Valley’s Kaylea Baisden: Baisden averaged 21.8 points per game for the Lady Panthers. Her athleticism and scoring ability made her one of West Virginia’s top players. Baisden helped lead the Lady Panthers to the state tournament this season. Baisden was also a gritty player on defense and just a complete player. She also shot 73 percent from the field on the season. She made 42 percent of her three-point attempts and finished the season with 70 steals.

All Mountain

Player of the Year

Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe: Cassidy Rowe had an outstanding senior season and stayed healthy for the entire regular season. She did suffer a wrist injury in the 59th District championship against Pikeville. But that injury just showed her courage and bravery on the court. She played with a severely injured wrist, which means she played the 15th Region Tournament with one hand (her left hand). Cassidy Rowe’s resilience has shown over her high school career. She has played through injuries and kept a smile on her face. Her toughness can’t be questioned and her skill and play speaks for itself. Cassidy Rowe is the back-to-back All Mountain Player of the Year.

All Mountain Coach of the Year Nominees

Shelby Valley’s Doe Doe Rowe: Doe Doe Rowe can flat out coach. He helped lead Shelby Valley to another 20 win season and the Lady Wildcats were one of the top teams in the 15th Region all season. He resigned after the season, but he was named the head coach for the Kentucky All-Stars in the Kentucky vs. Ohio All-Star game. He was also voted Coach of the Year by the coaches in the 15th Region.

Pikeville’s Kristy Orem: Orem and Pikeville just win. The Lady Panthers have had a target on their backs for a while now, but it doesn’t matter. Nobody in the 15th Region was able to dethrone the Lady Panthers again this season as they won their fourth straight 15th Region title. Orem also helped lead Pikeville to their first 15th Region All “A” Classic title in her time at Pikeville. Pikeville finished the season with a 31-3 record.

Tug Valley’s Clyde Farley: Farley helped lead the Lady Panthers back to the Class A state tournament in West Virginia. The Lady Panthers had a talented team and they didn’t disappoint. Tug Valley finished the season with a 17-6 record. The Lady Panthers fell to Tucker County 46-45 in a heartbreaker in the opening round of the state tournament.

Paintsville’s Les Trimble: The Lady Tigers were young, but kept improving throughout the season. By the season’s end, Paintsville advanced to the 15th Region semifinals before falling to Lawrence County. Paintsville just missed a 20-win season as the Lady Tigers finished with a 19-13 record. The young squad only graduated one senior and will be considered one of the top teams in the region next season.

Lawrence County’s Melinda Feltner: Feltner led the Lady Bulldogs to the 15th Region championship game against Pikeville. The Lady Bulldogs eventually fell to Pikeville 46-43 in overtime. Lawrence County finished the season with a 27-8 record. The Lady Bulldogs suffered a major blow early in the season as Brooke Neal was injured just five games in. The Lady Bulldogs won the 58th District championship.

All Mountain

Coach of the Year:

Pikeville’s Kristy Orem: This award could very easily be renamed the Kristy Orem Coach of the Year Award because it is her fourth straight year being named All Mountain Coach of the Year. Orem led Pikeville to the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship, the 59th District title and the 15th Region championship. She has helped lead Pikeville to four straight trips to the Sweet 16. Orem and her squad did it all with smiles on their faces this season as well.

All Mountain First Team

Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe

Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner

Shelby Valley’s Alyssa Elswick

Tug Valley’s Kailea Baisden

Pikeville’s Kyera Thornsbury

Pike Central’s Emalie Tackett

Mingo Central’s Addi Smith

Perry Central’s Emmalee Neace

Paintsville’s Emilea Preece

All Mountain

Second Team

Pikeville’s Rylee Theiss

Mingo Central’s Madisyn Curry

Belfry’s Cushi Fletcher

Floyd Central’s Kennedy Harvel

Prestonsburg’s Celina Mullins

Betsy Layne’s Maddi Meade

Paintsville’s Ava Hyden

Tug Valley’s Autumn Hall

Martin County’s Laken Williams

All Mountain

Third Team

Pike Central’s Hannah May

Lawrence County’s Kaison Ward

Pikeville’s Emma Ratliff

Prestonsburg’s Faith Lazar

Martin County’s Katie Marcum

Floyd Central’s Jada Johnson

Perry Central’s Lexie Mullins

Paintsville’s Camryn Helton

Honorable Mention

Tug Valley

Audrey Evans

Kenzie Browning

Mingo Central

Alyssa Davis

Megan Adkins

Bella Hall

Delaney Grimmett

Belfry

Linzee Phillips

Jenna Sparks

Kyra Justice

Pike Central

Chloe Hannah

Kylea Weddington

Phelps

Caleigh McCoy

Amelia Casey

East Ridge

Leah Wells

Sylvia Ratliff

Shelby Valley

Kyra Looney

Jazzy Meade

Kylie Alvin

Pikeville

Kristen Whited

Kylie Hall

Leighan Jackson

Jenkins

Alexis Ritchie

Emma Stewart

Lindsey Rose

Floyd Central

Grace Martin

Kamryn Shannon

Riley Compton

Natalie Holle

Betsy Layne

Kim Akers

Shyla Kidd

Kinley Martin

Kennedie Boyette

Prestonsburg

Kylie Tackett

Audrey Prater

Allison Howard

Lawrence County

Kaison Ward

Sophie Adkins

Leandra Curnette

Magoffin County

Angel Mullis

Kara Lafferty

Buckhorn

Kaitlyn Bowling

Sheridan Combs

Brittany Daniel

Macey Brown

Martin County

Jaayliah Warren

Alyssa Allen

Hazard

Hannah Stidham

Mallory Combs

Perry Central

Kyra McAlarnis

Paintsville

Kylie Kinner

Johnson Central

Clara Blair

Taylor McKenzie

Kailtyn Mckenzie