The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Team is voted upon by the sports writers of the Appalachian Newspapers.
The voters are: Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.
The Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, Perry Central, Hazard, Buckhorn, Letcher Central, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.
All Mountain Honorable Mention:
Mingo Central
Delaney Grimmett
Alyssa Davis
Bella Hall
Tug Valley
Bailee Hall
Floyd Central
Riley Compton
Chelsea Johnson
Prestonsburg
Audrey Prater
Allison Howard
Kylie Tackett
Betsy Layne
Haleigh Damron
Kinleigh Martin
Jada Pente
Jayden Jarrell
Hazard
Maddi Frohnapfel
Hannah Caudill
Laura Everidge
Autumn Ramey
Perry Central
Cheyenne Couch
Taylor Couch
Buckhorn
Sheridan Combs
Cassidy Adams
McKenzie Neace
Bailey Stidham
Lawrence County
Sophie Adkins
Kaison Ward
Leandra Curnutte
Abby Nelson
Phelps
Amelia Casey
Faith Potter
Skylar Rife
Magoffin County
Angel Mullis
Kara Laffherty
Kennedy Williams
Abby Barnett
East Ridge
Madison Adkins
Lauren Mann
Kirsten Easterling
Makenzie Sawyers
Pikeville
Kylie Alvin
Shyla Kidd
Pike Central
Lindsay Bowman
Abigail Hess
Abby May
Belfry
Clara McNamee
Maci Maynard
Martin County
Alyssa Allen
Brooklyn Marcum
Jenkins
Cadi Firth
Emma Stewart
Hailey Fleming
Letcher Central
Keira Couch
Jaylin Whitt