The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Team is voted upon by the sports writers of the Appalachian Newspapers.

The voters are: Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.

The Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, Perry Central, Hazard, Buckhorn, Letcher Central, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.

All Mountain Honorable Mention:

Mingo Central

Delaney Grimmett

Alyssa Davis

Bella Hall

Tug Valley

Bailee Hall

Floyd Central

Riley Compton

Chelsea Johnson

Prestonsburg

Audrey Prater

Allison Howard

Kylie Tackett

Betsy Layne

Haleigh Damron

Kinleigh Martin

Jada Pente

Jayden Jarrell

Hazard

Maddi Frohnapfel

Hannah Caudill

Laura Everidge

Autumn Ramey

Perry Central

Cheyenne Couch

Taylor Couch

Buckhorn

Sheridan Combs

Cassidy Adams

McKenzie Neace

Bailey Stidham

Lawrence County

Sophie Adkins

Kaison Ward

Leandra Curnutte

Abby Nelson

Phelps

Amelia Casey

Faith Potter

Skylar Rife

Magoffin County

Angel Mullis

Kara Laffherty

Kennedy Williams

Abby Barnett

East Ridge

Madison Adkins

Lauren Mann

Kirsten Easterling

Makenzie Sawyers

Pikeville

Kylie Alvin

Shyla Kidd

Pike Central

Lindsay Bowman

Abigail Hess

Abby May

Belfry

Clara McNamee

Maci Maynard

Martin County

Alyssa Allen

Brooklyn Marcum

Jenkins

Cadi Firth

Emma Stewart

Hailey Fleming

Letcher Central

Keira Couch

Jaylin Whitt