HAZARD — Hazard is once again searching for a football head coach after Scott Grizzle resigned before ever guiding the Bulldogs on the gridiron.
Grizzle, who left Greenup County for Hazard in the winter, left the Bulldogs’ post earlier in the month. He opted to return home to familiar northeastern Kentucky in the role of teacher and assistant football coach at Fairview.
Grizzle attributed his decision to leave Hazard as personal reasons.
At Fairview, Grizzle will work under second-year head coach Daniel Armstrong. Earlier in his career, from 2015-2018, Armstrong worked as Greenup County defensive coordinator. Armstrong worked under Grizzle as the Musketeers’ defensive coordinator for three seasons.
Hazard is expected to name a new football head coach soon. Under Grizzle, a Raceland graduate, Hazard was slated to open preseason practice on July 14.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to Pike County to participate in Shelby Valley’s annual preseason scrimmage, which is set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Hazard is scheduled to host longtime rival Leslie County for a final preseason tuneup on Friday, Aug. 14.
The Bulldogs ended the 2019 high school football season 7-5 following a loss to eventual state champion Pikeville in the second round of the Class A State Playoffs. Hazard defeated Phelps in the opening round of the postseason in 2019.
The Bulldogs managed to outscore opponents 265-229 during the 2019 season.
Grizzle replaced longtime head coach Mark Dixon on the Bulldogs’ coaching staff. Dixon left Hazard to become the head coach at Perry Central.
The Bulldogs have been sidelined following the coronavirus outbreak in March. However, Hazard players are poised to return to offseason workouts.
Hazard is slated to kick off the 2020 high school football season at much-improved Breathitt County on Friday, Aug. 21.
