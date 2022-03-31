EASTERN — Kaitlyn Grigsby pitched a two-hit shutout to lead visiting Perry Central over Floyd Central 16-0 in four innings in a high school softball game on Monday, March 28.

Following the win, Perry Central moved to 6-1.

Perry Central took control of the game during its initial plate appearance and never faltered, pulling away to defeat Floyd Central convincingly.

Grigsby was strong from start to finish, throwing 42 pitches and recording four strikeouts.

Kailey Dixon led Perry Central at the plate, finishing two for two with a home run. Dixon delivered six RBIs.

In addition to Dixon's leading performance, Lauren Morris, Kyra McAlarnis, Kim Hughes and Emma Pigman added two hits apiece for the Lady Commodores. McAlarnis drove in three runs.

Contributing to Perry County Central's offensive attack, Grigsby, Taylan Hoskins, Alyssa Dixon and Crystiana Couch added one hit apiece.

Floyd Central pitcher Hannah Lewis suffered the loss.

Perry County Central is scheduled to host Floyd Central on Saturday, April 30.

The Lady Commodores are slated to host 14th Region rival Letcher County Central on Thursday, March 31. First pitch for the Perry County Central-Letcher County Central softball game is set for 6 p.m..