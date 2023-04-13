Hazard made quick work of Leslie County Tuesday evening in the 14th Region All “A” Classic by pulling out an 11-1 win in five innings over the Eagles.

Leslie County scored its only run in the top of the first inning.

The Bulldogs answered in the bottom of the first. David (Gus) Mullins struck out, but he reached first on a dropped ball on strike three. Mullins stole second to get in scoring position. With one out, Max Johnson reached on an error allowing Mullins to score and tie the game at 1-1.

Hazard’s Clint Davidson followed with a single to put two runners on. With two outs, Gaige Logan walked to load the bases. Johnson stole home to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead after the first inning of play.

In the bottom of the second, pitcher Max Pelfrey walked to get on base for the Bulldogs. Hank Pelfrey followed with a single. With one out, Sawyer Patrick singled to load the bases.

With the bases loaded and one out, Johnson singled to score courtesy-runner Tate Davis and Hank Pelfrey; an error on the play allowed Patrick and Johnson to both reach scoring position.

Clint Davidson followed with a two-run single of his own as the Bulldogs’ lead grew to 6-1. Napier followed with a single and Logan added an RBI single to push the lead to 7-1. Napier scored on a wild pitch as the Bulldogs’ lead grew to 8-1 after two innings of play.

After not scoring in the third, Hazard went back to work in the bottom of the fourth. Johnson was hit-by-a-pitch to lead off the inning. Clint Davidson followed with a walk. Johnson advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly RBI by Napier to push the lead to 9-1. Braxten Davidson followed with a an RBI triple to push the lead to 10-1.

Hazard walked off with a win in the bottom of the fifth. Hank Pelfrey hit a leadoff single. Mullins followed with a single of his own. Patrick grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Hank Pelfrey scored to end the game with the 10-run mercy rule.

Max Pelfrey picked up the win on the mound. He tossed all five innings and gave up one unearned run on two hits and four walks, while striking out four batters.

Hazard is scheduled to take on Knott Central Thursday at Owsley County in the 14th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.