After dropping its final two regular season games, many wondered how would Hazard rebound during the opening round of the KHSAA Class A playoffs?

The Bulldogs opened the playoffs with a resounding 34-6 win over Pineville.

Hazard advances to the district championship round at Williamsburg Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs were led by Max Johnson. Johnson rushed for 161 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. He also caught three passes for 36 yards.

The Bulldogs didn’t have any stats up for quarterback Max Pelfrey, but Hazard finished the night with 143 yards passing.

Hazard also rushed for 189 yards on the night.

The Bulldogs combined for 332 total yards of offense on the night against Pineville.

Logan Thomas led the Bulldogs’ receivers with a 40-yard TD catch. Sawyer Patrick followed with two catches for 32 yards and a TD. Jayvon White added a 22-yard TD catch. Terry Davidson and Hank Pelfrey each had one catch each.

Mia Rouse knocked down four of her five extra-point kicks on the evening.

Johnson also led the Bulldogs on defense. Johnson finished with 12 tackles and an interception on the night.

Thomas, Ryan Dean and Memphis Blankenship each had nine tackles on the night.

Blankenship and White each added interceptions for the Bulldogs.