Hazard will be looking to bring some hardware home this weekend.

What kind of hardware?

An All “A” Classic state title.

The Bulldogs advanced to the All “A” Classic quarterfinals against Lyon County this weekend after knocking off Jackson County 9-1 last Friday.

The Bulldogs earned a trip to Richmond with the All “A” Classic Section 13/14 win.

Hazard will play in the second game Saturday morning as the Bulldogs will take on Lyon County at 12:30 p.m. Pikeville and Glasgow will be the opening game of the All “A” Classic quarterfinals Saturday morning at EKU.

Hazard enters the tournament with an 18-4 record.

The Bulldogs have a solid team offensively and defensively.

Hazard is hitting .359 as a team on the season.

Sawyer Patrick leads the Bulldog hitters with a .447 average. Patrick is 34 for 76 on the season. He as six doubles and 28 RBIs on the season. He has also scored 23 runs.

Max Johnson is also hitting over .400 as he has a .406 average this season. Johnson has two home runs, six triples, seven doubles, he has stolen 12 bases and walked 14 times. Johnson also has 15 RBIs and scored 32 times. Hank Pelfrey is averaging .372. Pelfrey has a homer, two triples, four doubles, 30 RBIs, 29 runs scored and eight steals.

David Mullins is hilting .355 with two home runs, four doubles, 21 RBIs, 37 runs scored and 11 steals. Dawson Duff is hitting .375 with a triple, four doubles, 12 RBIs and seven runs scored. Gaige Logan is hitting .370 with a homer, five doubles, 13 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

Evan Akemon is hitting .313 for the Bulldogs with a double, 14 RBIs and 17 runs scored. Braxten Davidson is hitting .269 with six doubles, nine RBIs and 14 runs scored.

In just 29 at-bats, Tucker Napier is hitting .448 with 12 RBIs and eight runs scored.

On the mound, Garrett Miller leads the Bulldogs with a 6-1 record. Miller has tossed 33 and 1/3 innings of work. He has gave up 14 runs (seven earned) on 15 hits and 23 walks, while striking out 53 batters. He has a 1.47 earned run average (era).

Patrick follows with a 4-0 record with a 1.25 era. He has tossed 28 innings and given up 10 runs (five earned) on 28 hits and five walks, while striking out 32.

Johnson has a 3-0 record with a 3.50 era. He has tossed 24 innings of work and given up 13 runs (12 earned) on 20 hits and 13 walks, while striking out 29 batters.

Mullins follows with a 2-1 record and one save with a 2.96 era. Mullins has thrown 23 and 23 innings of work and given up 17 runs (10 earned) on 19 hits and 20 walks, while striking out 22 batters.

Logan has a 1-0 record with a 3.55 era. Logan has also tossed 23 and 2/3 innings of work. He has given up 17 runs (12 earned) on 14 hits and 11 walks, while striking out 13 batters.

Lyon County enters the All “A” Classic with a 15-3 record this season.

Lyon County has lost to Caldwell County, Clarksville, Tenn. and Christian County.

The Lyons have outscored their opponents 130-56 this season.

Lyon County is hitting .331 on the season as a team. The Lyons have five players hitting over .300 on the season.

Brody Williams leads the way for the Lyons hitting .489 with eight homers, one triple, four doubles and 19 runs scored. Gunnar Bingham follows hitting .404 with a homer, six doubles, eight RBIs, nine steals and 23 runs scored. Turner Hurst is hitting .392 on the season with four doubles, 12 RBIs and 13 runs scored. Jackson Shoulders is another big bat for the Lyons. He is hitting .375 with four homers, four doubles, 14 RBIs and 21 runs scored. John Binghman is hitting .306.

Shoulders is the ace on the mound for the Lyons. Shoulders is 4-1 on the season with one save and a 1.09 era. He has tossed 32 innings and given up 10 runs (five earned) on 25 hits and nine walks with 31 strikeouts.

Eli Baker is the Lyons’ No. 2 pitcher. Baker is 4-1 on the season with a 1.54 era. Baker has thrown 22 and 2/3 innings of work. He has given up five runs on 15 hits and five walks, while striking out 23 batters.

The winner of the Hazard/Lyon County game will take on the winner of the Pikeville/Glasow game Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. in the All “A” Classic semifinals. The championship game is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. Sunday.