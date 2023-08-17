Kickoff: Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Cardinal Stadium, Inez.

Coaches: Hazard, Dan Howard. Martin County, Josh Muncy.

Notes: This will be the first game between the two schools since 2014. The Bulldogs picked up a 42-13 win over the Cardinals.

Martin County was still known as Sheldon Clark at the time of the last meeting.

Hazard lost quite a bit on offense due to graduation last season.

The Bulldogs lost a lot of skill players, but returns most of their offensive line.

They also return QB Max Pelfrey for his junior season.

Pelfrey will be a third year starter and he is comfortable in this offense.

Pelfrey had a big season last year as he was 132 for 227 passing for 1,821 yards and 21 TDs with 12 interceptions.

Pelfrey has a big arm and is looking to take that next step this season.

He lost most of the skill guys around him, but the Bulldogs should have some guys to step in and take on those