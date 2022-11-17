Hazard is coming off of a 29-0 shutout win at Williamsburg in the second round, while Raceland is coming off of a 43-6 win against Paris.

The two Class A powerhouses rarely run into each other.

In fact, going back to 2010, the two teams haven’t met. Both teams have made some deep playoff runs as well.

Hazard got Landon Smith back last week and he had an immediate impact on the game with two catches for 115 yards.

The Bulldogs like to throw the ball around will take shots against Raceland, but once the playoffs roll around, Hazard likes to run the ball and control the clock.

That’s was the recipe for success last week against Williamsburg.

Max Johnson had 22 carries for 173 yards and three TDs. He also had two catches for 33 yards. Johnson also scored on a two-point conversion as well.

Quarterback Max Pelfrey was good as he finished the game five for 11 for 173 yards and a TD with an interception. He added 11 yards rushing on nine carries.

Memphis Blankenship added 52 rushing yards on four carries.

Besides Smith, Jayvon White caught a 25-yard TD pass.

For Raceland, everything starts with quarterback Logan Lundy. Lundy is 111 for 181 passing for 2,018 yards and 32 TDs with seven interceptions. He has rushed for 274 yards and five TDs on 56 carries.

Noah Wallace leads the rushing attack with 598 yards and nine TDs on 86 carries. Isaac Growing has rushed for 484 yards and eight TDs on 68 carries. Jules Farrow has 403 yards on the ground and five TDs on 54 carries. Jaxon Heighton has added 237 yards and two TDs on 27 carries. Connor Hughes has rushed for 142 yards and four TDs.

Mason Lykins leads the Rams’ receivers with 33 receptions for 610 yards and 11 TDs. Hughes has 25 catches for 506 yards and eight TDs. Parker Fannin has 26 receptions for 476 yards and eight TDs. Landyn Newman has 17 catches for 237 yards and three TDs. Brayden Webb has three catches for 114 yards and two TDs.

On defense, Wallace leads the team in tackles with 71. Webb follows with 70 tackles and a sack. Heighton has 59 tackles and two sacks. Cameron Bell has 57 tackles and four and 1/2 sacks.

The Rams have forced and recovered four fumbles.

Raceland has 22 and 1/2 sacks as a team.

The Rams have 21 interceptions on the season. Farrow leads the team with five. They have returned three of those for interceptions.

Who 2 Watch: The secondaries of each team.

Hazard has an excellent secondary and it will get stronger with the return of Landon Smith.

On the season, the Bulldogs have 16 interceptions and have returned one of those for a TD. Max Johnson leads the team with eight interceptions.

Raceland likes to throw the ball around and with Johnson being an elite safety, there could be some possibly for a pick or some big hits and pass breakups. Johnson also has 88 tackles as safety.

Besides Johnson, linebackers Ryan Dean and Memphis Blankenship each have two interceptions on the season. Blankenship returned on of his for a TD. Jayvon White has two interceptions on the season, while Hank Pelfrey and Landon Smith each have one.

Hazard is really strong in the secondary.

But so is Raceland with 21 total interceptions.

Farrow leads the Rams with five pics. Brody Austin follows with three. Connor Hughes, Landyn Newman, Noah Wallace and Bryson Rowsey each have two interceptions; Wallace returned one of his picks for a TD. Mason Lykins and Parker Ison each have pick sixes as well. Ben Taylor, Isaac Browning and Parker Fannin all have one interception.

Both teams have great secondaries and both teams like to throw the ball on offense.

If one secondary can shut down or slow the other teams’ receivers, then that will factor into the game.

If they can create turnovers, that can change the game as well.

The team who has the strongest secondary play could be marching one step closer to a state championship appearance.