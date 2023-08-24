Max Pelfrey looks to be in the best shape of his playing career.

Pelfrey will be entering his third year as starting quarterback for Hazard.

Last season, Pelfrey finished the season 132 for 227 passing for 1,821 yards and 21 TDs with 12 interceptions.

In the first game this season, Pelfrey was 18 for 30 passing for 171 yards and a TD with an interception.

Pelfrey feels comfortable at the quarterback position entering his third year as a starter.

“I feel really comfortable this year,” Pelfrey said. “I think we can open the offense up even more. The offense can be as good as we can make it.”

Last season, Pelfrey led the Bulldogs to the Class A state semifinals, but the Bulldogs fell short at Raceland 17-14.

That loss is a motivator for the Bulldogs entering this season. They were so close, but fell short. They want to get back to the state semifinals and finish the season in the state championship this year.

“It’s very motivating,” Pelfrey said.

“All year, in big situations, we’d come through pretty good. It was just that one time when it didn’t work out.”

Hazard lost some talent from last season and it might take the Bulldogs some time to fill the roles this season.

“We have a pretty young team, but everybody is working hard, so we should be OK” Pelfrey said. “The offensive line is pretty experienced, so that should help. We should be pretty good up front.”

The offensive line returned four out of five starters.

That should help make Pelfrey’s job a little easier this season.

“It makes my job easier at quarterback this year because we only lost one guy off of our offensive line,” Pelfrey said.

The Bulldogs did lose most of their offensive skill players, so it might take time for guys to get comfortable in their new roles.

“Jayvon White returning is a big help,” Pelfrey said. “Bringing in Gavin Johnson in as a freshman will help, but freshmen will be freshmen. We also have Elijah Gayheart and that will help at running back. Then you have other guys who will take reps at running back and that will help also. Memphis Blankenship and Gage Logan will both be good back there.”

On the defensive side, the Bulldogs will also have some holes to fill, especially in the secondary, but Pelfrey thinks the defense will be solid this season.

“On defense, I think we lost four or five key guys,” Pelfrey said. “We do return a lot, but some of those guys can learn a lot.”

All of Pelfrey’s goals this season are team oriented.

“Everything is just team oriented this season,” Pelfrey said. “That’s all I’m worried about.”

Hazard dropped its first game of the season 20-7 at Martin County.

The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back Friday night as they are set to host Harlan County at 7:30 p.m. in the season opener.