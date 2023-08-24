On Monday, August 21, the Hazard boys’ golf team traveled to Booneville to participate in the 14th Region All “A“ Classict at Sag Hollow Golf Course. The team shot an impressive, combined score of 305 to win their first title since 2019 and twelfth overall, since the tournament began in 2007. Team scores are determined by adding the four top scores of the five team members competing. Team members competing were Waylon Clutts, Eli Johnson, Tate Davis, Noah Mullins and Cayden Williams.
Clutts was named 14th Region Individual Champion after posting a solid round of even par 72, including 2 birdies, 2 bogeys and 14 pars after hitting 15 greens in regulation.
Mullins and Johnson placed second and third individually, both scoring personal best tournament rounds of 73 and 74, respectively. Mullins registered five birdies, while Johnson’s round was highlighted by an opening hole birdie and an eagle on the Par 5, 9th hole.
The Bulldogs will represent the 14th Region in the All “A” Classic state golf tournament at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond on September 9.