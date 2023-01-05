HAZARD — Hazard used multiple runs to defeat visiting Clay County 65-45 in a girls' high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 2.

The Lady Bulldogs gradually pulled away to defeat Clay County convincingly.

Hazard shot 52.2 percent (24 of 46) from the field in the win. The Bulldogs shot 50 percent (eight of 16) from the free-throw line.

Hazard shot 64.3 percent (nine of 14) from the free throw line.

Abby Maggard scored a game-high 33 points and hauled in six rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to the win. Maggard hit six of 11 three-point field goal attempts.

Accompanying Maggard in double figures for Hazard, Laura Everidge scored 11 points.

Narrowly missing double figures for Hazard, Brooklyn Cornett tossed in nine points.

Aiding the Bulldogs, Autumn Ramey (five points), Maddi Frohnapfel (two points), Mikayla Shepherd (two points) and McKenzie Roberts (two points) provided the rest of Hazard's scoring.

Host Hazard claimed its second straight win.

Hazard and Clay County aren't scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 girls' high school basketball season.

Hazard 60, Breathitt County 55: Hazard upended 14th Region rival Breathitt County 60-55 in a girls' high school basketball on Friday, Dec. 30.

The Bulldogs shot 39.6 percent (19 of 48) from the field. Hazard shot 41.2 percent (seven of 17) from three-point range.

The Bulldogs shot 68.2 percent (15 of 22) from the free-throw line.

Abby Maggard poured in a game-high 32 points and claimed nine rebounds to lead Hazard in the girls' high school basketball game.

Accompanying Maggard in double figures for Hazard, Autumn Ramey scored 13 points.

Contributing for Hazard in the win, Laura Everidge added seven points while Brooklyn Cornett and McKenzie Roberts finished with four points apiece.

Breathitt County shot 35 percent (21 of 60) from the field. The Cats shot 26.9 percent (seven of 26) from three-point range.

Breathitt County shot 54.4 percent (six of 11) from the free-throw line.

Emily Neace scored 21 points to lead Breathitt County in the matchup. Joining Neace in double figures for Breathitt County, Riley Bush netted 19 points.

The other scorers for Breathitt County in the non-district game were Maddie Haddix (seven points), Jerrica Neace (six points) and Brenley Gross (two points).

Hazard is scheduled to host Breathitt County for a late-season game on Wednesday, Feb. 15.