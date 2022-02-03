HYDEN — Visiting Hazard fell behind early and couldn't battle back as Leslie County pulled away to win 58-23 in a 54th District girls' basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Leslie County moved ahead early and gradually pulled away to defeat rival Hazard convincingly. The Lady Eagles forced Hazard to play from behind during the district hoops matchup.

Leslie County, which posted its third straight win, shot 40 percent (22 of 55) from the field. The Lady Eagles shot 25 percent (five of 20) from three-point range.

Leslie County, which featured four scorers in double figures, shot 75 percent (nine of 12) from the free-throw line.

Courtney Hoskins scored a game-high 16 points to lead Leslie County to the district win. Accompanying Hoskins in double figures for Leslie County, Emily Bowling scored 13 points, Bailey Smith netted 12 points and Emma Napier added 10 points.

Chipping in offensively for the Lady Eagles, Ava Napier (three points), Hayley Smith (two points) and Natalie Banks (two points) provided Leslie County's additional scoring.

Nearly recording a double-double for Leslie County, Emma Napier claimed nine rebounds.

Leslie County outrebounded Hazard 34-27.

Hazard connected on eight of 38 shots from the field. The Lady Bulldogs shot 25 percent (five of 20) from three-point range.

Hazard hit two of six free throw attempts.

Hannah Stidham led Hazard, scoring 14 points and pulling down seven rebounds.

In addition to Stidham, Hazard received scoring from Alexis Beatty (five points), Autumn Ramey (three points) and Ryleigh Griffith (one point).