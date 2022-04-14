Hazard didn’t fair so well on the road at Letcher Central last week as the Lady Bulldogs fell to the Lady Cougars 13-0 in five innings.

Hazard only had two hits against Letcher Central. Mia Rouse led the way with a double and Olivia Holbrook added a single. Rouse also got on base by drawing a walk.

Mallory Combs got the start on the mound for Hazard. She tossed two and 1/3 innings and gave up nine runs on nine hits with two walks.

Jocelyn Mullins threw and inning of relief and gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks. Holbrook tossed 2/3 of an inning of work and gave up one run on two hits.

Letcher Central had five extra base hits on the night. Abigail McDougal went two for three with a triple and three RBIs. Scarlett Stamper finished two for four with a double and four RBIs. Kara Holcomb was two for three with a double and two RBIs. Tori Holcomb was two for four with a double and an RBI. Alyssa Nicely added a single and an RBI and Autumn Wampler added a single.

Stamper picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Cougars. Stamper tossed five innings of work and gave up two hits with one walk, while striking out five batters.