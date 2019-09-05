Hazard falls in opener

Hazard fell short in a bid to win its season opener as visiting Harlan County prevailed 22-20 last Friday.
With the loss, Hazard opened its season 0-1.
Harlan County improved to 2-0 with the win.
Visiting Harlan County took the field for the first time in the 2019 high school football season after earning a forfeit win over rival Harlan in the First Priority Bowl on Friday, Aug. 23.
A defensive play lifted Harlan County to the victory, the Black Bears came up with a safety in the fourth quarter.
The Black Bears rushed 50 times for 212 yards in the victory. Matthew Brown and Demarco Hopkins led Harlan County on the ground, rushing for 72 yards and 71 yards, respectively. Brown rushed for one touchdown while Tyler Casolari added two rushing TDs for the Black Bears.
The first quarter concluded with the two teams tied 6-6. After adding another touchdown and a two-point conversion in the second quarter, Harlan County led 14-6 at halftime.
Quarterback Garrett Miller led Hazard in the season opener. Miller completed nine of 14 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
As part of a solid starting performance, Miller connected with Mason Collins and Trajon Campbell on scoring passes. Miller led Hazard in receiving, hauling in four receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown.
As a team, Hazard rushed 27 times for 120 yards and one touchdown. Campbell led Hazard on the ground, rushing 14 times for 71 yards.
Following Campbell in the Hazard rushing column, Reece Fletcher rushed seven times for 33 yards and one touchdown.
Fletcher led Hazard defensively, recording 20 tackles.
Hazard is scheduled to visit Prestonsburg on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
