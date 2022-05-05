RICHMOND — Trailing 3-0 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Lyon County’s Luke Gilbert hit a chopper back to Hazard pitcher Sawyer Patrick.

Patrick turned and threw him out at first.

But — the home plate umpire ruled the ball was fouled off of Gilbert’s foot.

Gilbert ended up walking in the at-bat.

That 3-0 deficit turned into a 5-0 hole really quick as Gunner Bingham and Peyton Williams hit back-to-back RBI singles for the Lyons.

Hazard scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but those two extra runs were too much to overcome as the Bulldogs fell to Lyon County 5-3 in the All “A” Classic quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs couldn’t get on the scoreboard all game, but they went down swinging in the seventh. Patrick drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. Hank Pelfrey followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Garrett Miller hit into a fielder’s choice, but all three runners were safe and the first Bulldog run scored on the play.

With one out, Evan Akemon singled to load the bases. With the bases loaded and two outs, Hazard’s Wyatt Hensley drew an RBI walk to cut the lead to 5-2.

With the bases still loaded, Max Johnson ripped the first pitch down the line, but it was foul by just inches down the left-field line. That could’ve scored multiple runs. Johnson ended up drawing an RBI walk to cut the lead to 5-3.

After a pitching change, Gus Mullins hit into a fielder’s choice to end the Bulldogs’ hope of making a comeback and the game.

Patrick suffered the loss for the Bulldogs. He tossed five and 2/3 innings of work and gave up five runs on nine hits and two walks, while striking out two batters.

The Bulldogs only had three hits during the game. Akemon had two singles for the Bulldogs.

Lyon County was eliminated in the All “A” Classic semifinals as the Lyons fell 3-1 to Pikeville. The Panthers went onto win the All “A” Classic championship with a 10-7 win over Beechwood.