BUCKEYS CREEK — The Hazard Lady Bulldogs made a trip to Pike Central Monday evening and fell short of the Lady Hawks, 8-6.

Emalie Tackett’s bat was the difference for the Lady Hawks as she blasted two home runs on the night. Both shots were no doubters and the first one could still be in orbit because she got all of it.

Pike Central was the first on the board, with Abigail Hess on base. Tackett stepped into the batter’s box and Tackett connected for a two-run home run to put the Lady Hawks on top early, 2-0.

Kaiden Hess stepped up after the Tackett HR and drilled a line drive to center field. With two outs and Hess on base, Livia Sanders stepped up and connected for another fly ball to center field driving Hess across home plate to extend Pike Central’s early lead to 3-0.

The Lady Bulldogs went three and out again in the top of the second, but continued to fight on defense.

Pike Central was able to add another run to the board in the second when Abigail Hess connected and was able to reach first on an error allowing Sydney Thompson to make her way across home plate to put Pike Central up 4-0.

Hazard started to get the bats going in the top of the third with Laken Chaney leading off the inning with a home run to put the Lady Bulldogs on the board and cut the lead to 4-1.

The momentum started to pick up for Hazard after Chaney’s home run. The Lady Hawks’ Livia Sanders connected on a single, but the Lady Bulldogs made quick work of the Lady Hawks after the Sanders hit and escaped the top of the third giving up no runs.

Ally Hall stepped to the plate in the top of the fourth and ripped a home run straight to left field to add another run on for the Lady Bulldogs inching them closer to Pike Central, 4-2.

The Lady Hawks picked it back up in the top of the fourth when Tackett connected for her second home run of the night. Pike Central’s Chloe Hannah racked up a double after Tackett’s homer, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to pick up the last out and head into the top of the fifth down, 5-2.

Pike Central made quick work of Hazard in the top of the fifth going three up and three down to keep the 5-2 lead going into the bottom of the fifth.

With runners on first and second, Pike Central catcher Taylor Hannah stepped up to the plate and ripped a two-run home run for the Lady Hawks pushing the lead over Hazard, 8-2.

Mallory Combs was first up to bat in the top of the sixth. Combs connected for a ground ball to short and was able to reach first off a Lady Hawks error.

Combs was able to make her way around the bases to third before Hall stepped up and connected on another ground ball for the Lady Bulldogs reaching first off another Lady Hawk error allowing Combs to make her way home for another Lady Bulldog run, 8-3.

Hall made her way around the bases and found her way to home plate off an error late in the fifth to inch Hazard closer and closer to Pike Central in the later innings, 8-4.

Braylynn Eddington was first up to bat in the top of the seventh. Eddington struck out swinging, Mikayla Shepherd was up next for Hazard and she singled on a line drive to left field. Mallory Combs followed up Shepherd with a single of her own to outfield. On the throw, Combs was able to advance to second.

With runners on second and third, a wild pitch by the Lady Hawks allowed Shepherd to make her way across home plate for another Lady Bulldogs run, 8-5.

Hall stepped up to the plate once again for Hazard and ripped a single on a line drive straight to right field, Hall was able to reach first and drive in Combs.

With two outs, the Lady Hawks’ Chloe Hannah was able to pick up another strikeout on the night to close out the game and help Pike Central escape with an 8-6 win.

With the loss, the Lady Bulldogs fall to 12-10 on the season and will host Powell County May 6. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m.