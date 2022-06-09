LEXINGTON — Hazard rallied in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 7-7 after four innings of play.

The Bulldogs couldn’t keep that momentum as McCracken County knocked off the Bulldogs 16-9 in the opening round of the Clark’s Pump—N—Shop KHSAA Baseball State Tournament Friday evening at Kentucky Proud Park.

McCracken County’s offense got going in the bottom of the first as Dylan Riley hit a leadoff double. Miller Green one-upped his teammate with an RBI triple to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead over the Bulldogs.

One of the top players in the state, Gatorade Player of the Year in the state, Jack Bennet topped his teammates by hitting a two run home run to give the Mustangs a 3-0 lead after the first inning of play.

In the bottom of the second inning, Jude Farley walked to start the inning. Weston Miller courtesy ran for Farley. Miller stole second and advanced to third on a balk. Riley followed with a walk and stole second to put both runners in scoring position. A wild pitch allowed Miller to score to give the Mustangs a 4-0 lead.

Hazard came storming back in the top of the third.

Garrett Miller walked to leadoff the inning for the Bulldogs. With two outs, Max Johnson singled to left to put runners on the corners. Wyatt Hensley followed with a single to load the bases.

With the bases loaded, Gus Mullins walked to drive home the first run for the Bulldogs and cut the lead to 4-1. Sawyer Patrick followed with a a two RBI single to center to cut the lead to 4-3.

In the bottom of the third, McCracken County got the three runs back, though.

Nate Lang hit a leadoff double for the Mustangs. With one out, Eli James walked to put two runners on base. Cooper Ford singled to load the bases. With the bases loaded full of Mustangs, Scout Moffatt hit an RBI single to push the lead to 5-3. The bases were still loaded for Farley who drove home a run on a fielder’s choice to push the lead to 6-3. With the bases loaded, Green followed with an RBI walk as McCracken County pushed its lead back out to 7-3 after three innings of play.

Hazard’s bats got hot again in the top of the fourth inning.

Braxten Davidson was hit-by-a-pitch to start things for the Bulldogs. With one out, Gaige Logan walked to put two runners on. Hank Pelfrey followed with an infield single to load the bases.

With the bases full of Bulldogs, Max Johnson delivered a two RBI single to left field to cut the lead to 7-5.

The Bulldogs weren’t finished there, though.

With two outs, Gus Mullins singled to load the bases once more. With the bases loaded and two outs, Patrick delivered again. This time, a two RBI single to tie the game at 7-7.

The Bulldogs had momentum on their side going into the bottom of the fourth, but the Mustangs quickly regained control of the game.

Lang singled to leadoff the bottom of the fourth for McCracken County. Zach Sims followed with a two run home run to center to give the Mustangs a 9-7 lead. James followed by being hit-by-a-pitch. He advanced to second on a wild pitch. Moffatt singled and a throwing error allowed James to score to push the lead to 10-7; Moffatt advanced all the way to third on the play. He scored on a wild pitch to push the lead to 11-7.

With two outs, Riley walked and Green singled up the middle to score Riley. Bennett followed with an RBI double as the lead grew to 13-7.

The Mustangs weren’t quite finished as Lang hit an RBI triple to center to push the lead to 14-7.

McCracken County exploded for seven runs in the fourth to double up Hazard on the scoreboard, 14-7.

The seven run fourth, helped the Mustangs swing the momentum back in their favor and keep it there.

Hazard kept swinging away in the top of the fifth, though. With two outs, Evan Akemon was hit-by-a-pitch. Pelfrey followed with a single to right. Johnson walked to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Hensley hit a two RBI double to left-center to cut the lead to 14-9.

The Mustangs answered with a pair runs in the bottom of the fifth, though. Green hit a sac fly RBI to push the lead to 15-9 and Lang added an RBI single to push the lead to 16-9.

Bennet got the win on the mound for the Mustangs. He tossed four innings of work and gave up seven runs on seven hits and three walks, while striking out six.

Cameron Willis added an inning or relief work. He gave up two runs on two hits and a walk, while striking out two. McCracken County’s Seth Harris tossed the final two innings of work and didn’t give up any runs, hits or walks, while striking out two batters.

For the Bulldogs Patrick was tagged with the loss. He tossed three innings of work and gave up four runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out six batters.

Garrett Miller threw an inning of work and gave up two runs (one earned) without giving up any hits, but walking four; he didn’t record any strikeouts. Gus Mullins also tossed 2/3 of an inning of work. He gave up three runs on three hits and two walks; he also didn’t record any strikeouts.

Hensley threw 1/3 of an inning and didn’t give up any runs or hits, but he walked two without striking out any batters.

Johnson threw an inning of work for the Bulldogs and gave up seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks, while striking out one batter.

Patrick led the Bulldogs at the plate with a pair of singles and four RBIs. Hensley was two for four with a double and two RBIs. Johnson was two for four with a pair of singles and two RBIs; he also walked once and scored two runs. Mullins added an RBI single.

Hazard finished the season with a 22-10 record. The Bulldogs won the 14th Region All “A” Classic, the 54th District Tournament and the 14th Region championship.

McCracken County advanced to knock off Campbell County 4-3. The Mustangs are scheduled to take on St. Xavier at 6:30 p.m. Friday night in the Clark’s Pump—N—Shop KHSAA Baseball Tournament semifinals.