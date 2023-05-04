CAMPBELLSVILLE — Hazard couldn't battle back from behind as Beechwood prevailed 7-4 in the All "A" Classic State Tournament at Campbellsville High School on Saturday, April 29.
The loss eliminated Hazard from the statewide event.
Matthew Kappes pitched a complete game for Beechwood and claimed the win on the mound. Kappes recorded five strikeouts.
Hazard starting pitcher Sawyer Patrick took the loss on the mound. Patrick pitched six and two-thirds innings, recording eight strikeouts.
Chipping in on the mound for the Bulldogs, Max Johnson pitched the final one-third of an inning.
Beechwood scored seven runs on 10 hits. Carson Welch (two hits, one RBI), Michael Detzel (two hits), Tyler Fyman (two hits), Cameron Boyd (one hit, three RBIs), Nazario Pangallo (one hit, two RBIs), Chase Flaherty (one hit, one RBI) and Shawn Sowder (one hit) were each productive at the plate for Beechwood in its winning effort. Detzel drilled two doubles for the Tigers.
Hazard plated four runs on nine hits. Patrick (one hit), Johnson (three hits, two RBIs), Gus Mullins (one hit, one RBI), Hank Pelfrey (one hit), Gaige Logan (one hit), Skyler Chaney (one hit) and Evan Akemon (one hit) each connected at the plate for Hazard in the tournament game. Johnson doubled and tripled for the Bulldogs.