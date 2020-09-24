Hazard suffered its second loss as visiting Danville prevailed 27-15 in Week 2 of the 2020 high school football season on Friday, Sept. 18.

With the loss, Hazard dropped to 0-2.

Danville opened its season 1-0 with the win.

Caleb Burns led Danville to the win, rushing 30 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Through the air for Danville, quarterback Sage Dawson completed 10 of 20 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown. Dawson threw one interception.

Corydon Crawford led the Admirals in receiving, hauling in five receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Leading the Danville defensive effort, Xzavion Grey recorded nine tackles.

Hazard and Danville battled back and forth throughout the early-season high school football matchup.

Quarterback Garrett Miller led Hazard, completing 16 of 23 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Miller threw two interceptions.

Hank Pelfrey and Andrew Ford each hauled in a scoring pass for the Bulldogs.

Max Johnson led Hazard in receiving, reeling in four receptions for 88 yards.

Following Johnson, Tyson Turner hauled in five receptions for 73 yards for the Bulldogs.

Pelfrey added four catches for 65 yards and one of the Bulldogs’ two touchdowns in the setback.

Hazard was limited on the ground. The Bulldogs rushed 25 times for 72 yards. Turner led Hazard on the ground, rushing 10 times for 36 yards.

Defensively, Cameron Caudill led Hazard with a game-high 13 tackles. In another solid defensive performance, Kyle Barnett added 11 tackles for the Bulldogs.

Jondon Olinger, who finished with five tackles, added an interception for Hazard in the short effort.

Hazard gas regular season games remaining versus Paintsville, Somerset, Harlan County, Pikeville, Phelps, Whitley County and Bell County.

Hazard (0-2) is scheduled to visit Class A rival Paintsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.