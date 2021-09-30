Hazard was limited offensively as visiting Danville pulled away to win 23-7 in a non-district high school football game on Friday, Sept. 24.

Following the loss, Hazard dropped to 3-3.

Danville improved to 4-2 after notching the win.

Hazard was held to 76 yards of total offense in the setback.

Through the air for Hazard, quarterback Max Pelfrey completed seven of 20 passes for 65 yards. Pelfrey was intercepted twice in the non-district game.

Hank Pelfrey paced the Bulldogs in receiving, hauling in three receptions for 62 yards.

Zane Deaton led Hazard on the ground, rushing four times for 18 yards.

Max Johnson provided a lift for Hazard on the defensive side, returning a fumble 80 yards for a TD.

Deaton and Johnson combined to pace Hazard defensively, recording 13 tackles and 10 tackles, respectively.

Hazard has regular season games remaining versus Somerset, Phelps, Sayre, Pikeville and Shelby Valley.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Somerset at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.