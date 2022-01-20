Hazard was limited offensively as Whitley County pulled away to win 61-35 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Visiting Whitley County moved ahead early, separating itself from Hazard in the girls’ high school basketball matchup.

Whitley County shot 38.6 percent (22 of 57) from the field. The Lady Colonels shot 26.1 percent (six of 23) from three-point range.

Whitley County shot 64.7 percent (11 of 17) from the free-throw line.

Taylor Rice scored 17 points to lead Whitley County to the win.

Accompanying Rice in double figures for Whitley County, Marissa Douglas netted 13 points.

Whitley County featured nine different scorers, including Kaytlynn Collier (eight points), Martina Ahumada Xirgo (seven points), Chelsey Logan (six points), Kylee Brown (four points), Jaelyn Brackett (three points), Jaylee Cox (two points) and Aubree Clemens (one point).

Hazard shot 35 percent (14 of 40) from the field. The Lady Bulldogs connected on three of 16 attempts from three-point range.

Hazard shot 80 percent (four of five) from the free-throw line.

Hannah Stidham scored 12 points to pace Hazard. Stidham was the only Hazard player to reach double figures in scoring.

The additional scorers for Hazard included Autumn Ramey (seven points), Alexis Beatty (six points), Brooklynn Cornett (four points), Hannah Caudill (four points) and Ryleigh Griffith (two points).

Hazard and Whitley County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2021/2022 girls’ high school basketball season.