Hazard finished on top in the 2019-20 14th Region Boys’ Basket-ball RPI Rankings.
The Bulldogs, under the di-rection of veteran head coach Al Holland, captured the 14th Region boys’ basketball championship in March. Prior to claiming the region championship, Hazard won the 54th District title.
Hazard concluded the 2019-20 season with a .64152 RPI Ranking. After being unable to compete in the state tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hazard end-ed the 2019/2020 season 29-5-1.
The Bulldogs fi nished ahead of Knott County Central, Wolfe County, Estill County, Perry County Central, Cordia, Breathitt County, Buckhorn, Leslie County, Jackson City, Owsley County, Letcher County Central, Powell County, Lee County and June Buchanan in the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball RPI Rankings.
RPI stands for Ratings Percentage Index. It is a way to mea-sure a team’s strength relative to other teams, based largely on the strength of their schedules. The RPI formula is used by both the NCAA and NAIA, along with many high school associations and among other organizations, as part of their postseason system. RPI is calculated f rom the team’s Winning Percentage ( WP), the Opponent’s Winning Percentage (OWP) and the Opponents’ Opponents’ Winning Percentage (OOWP).
Hazard was slated to face 6th Region champion Fern Creek in the opening round of the state tournament, which was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Final 2019/20 14th Region Boys’ Basketball RPI Rankings
Team Record RPI
Hazard 29-5-1 .64152
Knott Central 18-11 .57049
Wolfe County 21-10 .53915
Estill County 22-11 .53720
Perry Central 13 -18 .50475
Cordia 11-17 .49714
Breathitt County 13-17 .49197
Buckhorn 15-16 .47602
Leslie County 12-17 .44689
Jackson City 15 -14 .44163
Owsley County 11-17 .41174
Letcher Central 9-20 .37844
Powell County 6 -21 .36377
Lee County 6-24 .34982
June Buchanan 3-19 .27604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.