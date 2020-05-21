Hazard finished on top in the 2019-20 14th Region Boys’ Basket-ball RPI Rankings.

The Bulldogs, under the di-rection of veteran head coach Al Holland, captured the 14th Region boys’ basketball championship in March. Prior to claiming the region championship, Hazard won the 54th District title.

Hazard concluded the 2019-20 season with a .64152 RPI Ranking. After being unable to compete in the state tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hazard end-ed the 2019/2020 season 29-5-1.

The Bulldogs fi nished ahead of Knott County Central, Wolfe County, Estill County, Perry County Central, Cordia, Breathitt County, Buckhorn, Leslie County, Jackson City, Owsley County, Letcher County Central, Powell County, Lee County and June Buchanan in the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball RPI Rankings.

RPI stands for Ratings Percentage Index. It is a way to mea-sure a team’s strength relative to other teams, based largely on the strength of their schedules. The RPI formula is used by both the NCAA and NAIA, along with many high school associations and among other organizations, as part of their postseason system. RPI is calculated f rom the team’s Winning Percentage ( WP), the Opponent’s Winning Percentage (OWP) and the Opponents’ Opponents’ Winning Percentage (OOWP).

Hazard was slated to face 6th Region champion Fern Creek in the opening round of the state tournament, which was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Final 2019/20 14th Region Boys’ Basketball RPI Rankings

Team Record RPI

Hazard 29-5-1 .64152

Knott Central 18-11 .57049

Wolfe County 21-10 .53915

Estill County 22-11 .53720

Perry Central 13 -18 .50475

Cordia 11-17 .49714

Breathitt County 13-17 .49197

Buckhorn 15-16 .47602

Leslie County 12-17 .44689

Jackson City 15 -14 .44163

Owsley County 11-17 .41174

Letcher Central 9-20 .37844

Powell County 6 -21 .36377

Lee County 6-24 .34982

June Buchanan 3-19 .27604

Tags

Recommended for you