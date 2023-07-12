HAZARD — The Hazard football program will hold a meeting for players in grades 3-12 at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.
The football meeting will be held at the Hazard High School Gym.
Hazard football teams from all levels are preparing to compete on the gridiron. Several experienced players are due back on the field for tradition-rich Hazard.
The Bulldogs' schedule for the 2023 high school football season is made up of games versus Martin County, Harlan County, Paris, Letcher County Central, Breathitt County, Corbin, Raceland, Paintsville, Pikeville and Clay County.
Hazard is scheduled to kick off the 2023 high school football season at Martin County on Friday, Aug 18.
After reaching the third round of the KHSAA Class 1A Playoffs, Hazard exited the 2022 high school football season 8-5.
The Hazard High School football team's 2023 schedule follows.