HINDMAN — Hazard pulled away to defeat Jackson City 11-1 in six innings in the semifinals of the 14th Region All "A" Classic on Thursday, April 14.

Productive Hazard scored first and never trailed. The Lady Bulldogs led 6-0 at the conclusion of the second inning.

Jackson City plated its only run in the top half of the third inning.

Olivia Holbrook earned the win in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs. Holbrook allowed one run on six hits and one walk while recording four strikeouts over five innings.

Chloe Smith suffered the loss in the circle for the Lady Tigers. Smith pitched four and a third innings, allowing 11 runs on 11 hits while striking out two.

Hazard plated 11 runs on 14 hits. Pacing Hazard at the plate, Mia Rouse, Alexa Muha, Heidi Jones, Hallie Jones, Ryleigh Griffith and Mallory Combs connected for two hits apiece. Muha collected four RBIs for Hazard in the 10-run win.

Holbrook and Laken Chaney each added one hit for the Lady Bulldogs.

Jones contributed two RBIs while Holbrook, Rouse, Jones, Griffith and Combs each drove in one run.

Sam Noble paced Jackson City offensively, finishing 2-for-2. Aiding Jackson City at the plate, Riley Turner, Keesha Mullins, Adeline Turner and Karigan Turner added one hit apiece. Mullins drove in the Lady Tigers' lone run. Both Mullins and Turner doubled for Jackson City in the tournament matchup.