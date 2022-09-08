BUCKLEYS CREEK — Pike Central was looking for its first home win of the season Thursday evening, but fell short to Hazard 5-1.
Hazard was aggressive from the start and controlled the game.
This was the Lady Bulldogs’ first win of the season.
Sofia Sher led the way for Hazard scoring two goals. Lillie Williams, Hanna Estep and Kati Johnson each followed by scoring a goal.
Hazard goalkeeper McKenzie Roberts finished the night with 16 saves.
Pike Central goalkeeper Hollie Bryant finished the night with 10 saves.