Continuing to win, Hazard upended rival Perry Central 58-48 on the road in a 54th District boys’ basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Hazard shot 42.9 percent (21 of 49) from the field. The Bulldogs were six of 14 (42.9 percent) from three-point range.

Hazard shot 66.7 percent (10 of 15) from the free-throw line.

The Bulldogs owned a 25-22 advantage in rebounding.

The Bulldogs used a balanced offensive attack to notch the win. Jarrett Napier paced Hazard in scoring, netting 12 points. Accompanying Napier in double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, Jamal Hazell and Max Johnson added 10 points apiece.

Barely missing double figures, Wade Pelfrey pushed in nine points for the Bulldogs while Andrew Ford finished with eight points.

Hazard recovered from a slow start to notch the district win.

Perry Central outscored Hazard 14-9 in the opening quarter. However, the 54th District rivals were tied 20-20 at halftime.

After the third quarter ended with the Bulldogs and Commodores tied 35-35, Hazard finished strong. Hazard outscored Perry Central 23-13 in the fourth quarter to claim the district win.

The additional scorers for Hazard in the victory were Chris Jones (four points), Samuel Shoptaw (three points) and Cameron Caudill (two points).

Ford and Jones combined to pace the Bulldogs inside, pulling down eight rebounds and seven rebounds, respectively.

Perry Central shot 41.2 percent (14 of 34) from the field. The Commodores were five of 14 (35.7 percent) from three-point range.

Perry Central shot 65.2 percent (15 of 23) from the free-throw line.

Rydge Beverly led Perry Central, scoring a game-high 18 points for the Commodores.

Joining Beverly in double figures for the Commodores, Dawson Duff added 15 points.

Tyler Day (seven points), Lanse McKenzie (four points), Mason McAlarnis (two points) and Tyler Fannin (two points) combined to account for the rest of Perry Central’s scoring in the setback.

Hazard is scheduled to host Perry Central in another 54th District boys’ basketball game January 29.