Hazard outlasted crosstown rival Perry Central 57-54 in a 54th District girls’ basketball game at Memorial Gym on Thursday, Jan. 21.

After that, the Lady Bulldogs dropped back-to-back games to Owsley County and Letcher Central before picking up a 57-56 win over Harlan Tuesday night.

Hazard 57,

Perry Central 54

The 54th District hoops teams battled back and forth throughout the matchup.

Hazard shot 35.1 percent (20 of 57) from the field. The Lady Bulldogs were six of 17 (35.3 percent) from three-point range.

Hazard shot 68.8 percent (11 of 16) from the free-throw line.

Dominating inside, Hazard outrebounded Perry Central 35-19.

Hayley Caudill poured in a game-high 26 points to lead Hazard to the district win. Caudill was eight of 11 from the free-throw line.

Hazard featured four scorers, three of whom reached double figures. Accompanying Caudiill in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs, Andrianna Harris added 13 points and Libby Danner posted 11 points. Harris recorded a double-double, pulling down a game-high 17 rebounds.

Hannah Stidham rounded out Hazard’s individual scoring, finishing with seven points.

Perry Central shot 46.5 percent (20 of 43) from the field. The Lady Commodores were five of 14 (38.5 percent) from three-point range.

Perry Central shot 64.3 percent (nine of 14) from the free-throw line.

Emmalee Neace paced Perry Central offensively, scoring 21 points for the Lady Commodores. Neace was three of seven from three-point range.

Joining Neace in double figures in scoring for Perry Central, Rani McIntyre added 12 points and Chelsey Napier posted 11 points.

Following Napier, Kendra Lawson scored four points while Lexie Mullins and Aylssa White tossed in three points apiece.

Owsley County 66,

Hazard 60

Hazard dropped a close home game against Owsley County 66-60 last Friday night.

Hannah Stidham led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with a team-high 23 points. Hayley Caudill followed with 17 points. Libby Danner just missed double figure scoring with nine points. Andrianna Harris added eight points and eight rebounds. Mallory Combs chipped in with three points.

Hazard was 22 for 42 from the field (52.4 percent). The Lady Bulldogs connected on eight of 14 three-point attempts (57.1 percent). Hazard connected on eight of nine free throws (88.9 percent).

Owsley County’s Lexie Lynch scored a game-high 33 points. Carly Smith followed with 17 points. Kenzie Herald added 14 points. Amelia Murray chipped in with two points.

Owsley County was 20 for 49 from the field (40.8 percent). Owsley County connected on eight of 22 three-point attempts (36.4). Owsely County was 18 of 21 from the free-throw line as well.

Owsely County out rebounded Hazard 25-14 on the night as well.

Letcher Central 55,

Hazard 37

Hayley Caudill and Andrianna Harris was pretty much all of Hazard’s offense against Letcher Central Monday night.

The duo scored 17 points each, but the Lady Bulldogs fell to the Lady Cougars 55-37.

Hannah Stidham added two points in the loss and Libby Danner chipped in with one point.

Hazard finished the game 14 for 38 from the field (36.8 percent). The Lady Bulldogs only knocked down one of eight from three-point land (12.5 percent). Hazard was eight for 16 from the free-throw line (50 percent).

Kaylee Banks led the way for the Lady Cougars with a game-high 20 points. Brooke Bates followed with 12 points. Tori Holcomb added nine and Loren Boggs scored six. Keira Couch scored four points, while Kyleigh Wright and Jaylin Whitt each scored two points for Letcher Central.

Letcher Central was 22 for 42 from the field (52.4 percent). The Lady Cougars knocked down four of 11 from behind the three-point arc (36.4 percent). Letcher Central was seven of 11 from the free-throw line (63.6 percent).

The Lady Cougars out rebounded Hazard 24-22.

Hazard didn’t have stats listed from their win over Harlan on the KHSAA website at press time.

Hazard (3-8) is scheduled to host Madison Southern (6-2) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.