It was a defensive battle.

But in the end, Hazard’s defense was a little stronger and the Bulldogs’ offense was a little more efficient as they picked up a hard fought 14-7 win over Class 3A Ashland Blazer last Friday night.

Hazard gained 227 total yards of offense on the night, while Ashland Blazer out gained the Bulldogs with 275 total yards of offense.

But the Bulldogs’ defense only gave up one score on the night.

Hazard sophomore quarterback Max Pelfrey led the way for the Bulldogs going 14 for 26 passing for 140 yards and two TDs. He added four yards rushing on three carries.

Hazard running back Max Johnson led the Bulldogs’ rushing attack with 73 yards on 11 carries.

Johnson also led the Bulldogs’ receivers with two catches for 59 yards and a TD. Landon Smith added six catches for 41 yards and a TD. Hank Pelfrey had six receptions for 40 yards.

Mia Rouse was two for two on extra-point kicks.

Ryan Dean led Hazard’s defense with 16 tackles (three of those went for losses) and an interception. Logan Thomas added 14 tackles (three for losses). Gaige Logan followed with 10 tackles. Davion Strode added seven tackles (two for losses) and a sack.

Ashland Blazer quarterback LaBryant Strader led the way for the Tomcats. He was 15 for 24 passing for 161 yards and a TD with an interception. He added 28 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Braxton Jennings led the Tomcats’ rushing attack with 82 yards on 23 carries. Austin Nicols added a four yard run.

Terrell Jordan led the Tomcats’ receivers with eight catches for 88 yards and a TD. Jennings followed with two catches for 33 yards. Asher Adkins had three catches for 20 yards. Jared Brown added an 11-yard reception and Brandon Houston had a nine-yard reception.

Cameron Davis had nine tackles to lead Ashland Blazer. Sawyer Edens followed with seven.

Hazard (4-1) is scheduled to visit Somerset at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.