Landon Smith is a new Bulldog.

He is coming over from Knott Central.

Smith has been working hard as a Bulldog.

When flooding hit, Smith and the rest of the Bulldogs stepped up to help out.

“It’s always tough when something like that happens,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t say it was tough for us to drop everything we were doing because we’re Eastern Kentuckians and that’s what we do. It was kind of easy decision when it was play football or help our community out. We’re always going to help our community out. We chose to do that and we are worried about football a lot, but when it’s lives and people of the community and their homes and things are at stake, we want to help our there first.”

The Bulldogs also found some hope in the tragedy.

It put things in perspective and has brought the team closer together.

“I think spending time together helping people out really helped to bring us closer together,” Smith said. “We all enjoy helping people in our community, so helping those who need it and just being together was big. We get to talk about football when we’re together, but we also get to talk about the things that matter in life more and it just brings us that much more together off the field as well, so it definitely did bring us together.”

Last season at Knott Central, Smith had 35 receptions for 621 yards and seven TDs.

“They’ve got me at wide receiver where I’ve played my whole life,” Smith said. “I think they’ll move me around some and drop me down at tight end some, but I’ll mostly be out wide, though. Defensively, I’ll get to play some safety with Max J (Johnson). We’re going to get after it. We’re going to get after the ball a little bit, so it’ll be fun. I think we’ll all be fine and we’ll have some fun, but we do have high expectations this year.”

Smith likes Hazard’s spread offense and will fit in nicely with the Bulldogs’ offensive concept.

“It’s fun,” Smith said. “We like to toss it around. A lot of teams you hear them talk about that guy, there is no that guy here. We’re all that guy on this team. Everybody gets it and we spread it around. When we throw the ball, we spread the love and we’re all happy for each other. There is no jealousy on this team. We all want each other to succeed. That’s what we do. We throw the ball around and we have fun.”

On defense, Smith had 15 tackles and two interceptions last season at Knott Central.

He will play one of the safety positions for the Bulldogs this season.

“We’re looking really good defensively,” Smith said. “We fly around. We have 11 hats to the ball every play no matter where it goes, we’re all there. We like to fly around. Our secondary is some ball hawks. We like to get to the ball, but we also help with the run too. The big boys up front are doing their job. The linebackers are tough. We have Ryan Dean back and he’s an animal. Logan Thomas transferred in from Knott County with me. We have some guys up there who can play, so we’re going to be really good on the defensive side of the ball.”

The Bulldogs will open the season Friday, August 19 at home against Middlesboro at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re all excited. We’re ready to go,” Smith said. “We have high hopes for a big season. The goal is the state title. That’s just what Hazard does every year. We’re all coming in and working every day for the team and the community. We’re just excited and ready to go.”

On the outside looking in, Smith knows that Bulldogs want to make a playoff run and will play tough competition each week to get prepared for the playoffs.

“I’m excited and I love to compete,” Smith said. “I know Pikeville is going to bring their best and I know these guys beside of me are going to bring it. We’re ready to play whoever. No matter who it is or where it is, we’re ready to play them and we think that we can beat them. We don’t overlook anybody, but we know we can win every game if we show up. We’re just ready to play and excited for the competition.”

Smith has some lofty goals for his senior season at Hazard, but they are all team oriented.

Smith wants to end his high school career with a state title.

“We want to go undefeated and win a state title,” Smith said. “I don’t really have any individual goals. This is my senior year, I feel like I’ve done pretty good individually and I’m more focused on what we can do as a team. We don’t really worry about anything. If we lose games, we’re learning, but we want to go undefeated and go on a state title run. That is the main goal.”