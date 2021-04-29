Hazard limited visiting Leslie County’s offensive attack to pull away to win 12-2 in five innings in a 54th District softball game on Thursday, April 22.

Home standing Hazard plated 11 runs over the last three innings to pull away for the district victory.

Mallory Combs earned the win in the circle for Hazard. Combs surrendered two runs on three hits over five innings, striking out seven.

Baylee Davidson started in the circle for visiting Leslie County. Davidson allowed three hits and 12 runs over four and a third innings, striking out one.

Working out of a relief role, Haley Jones pitched one-third of an inning for Leslie County.

Hazard doubled up Leslie County 6-3 in the hits column.

Olivia Holbrook went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Hazard’s offensive attack. Holbrook recorded five RBIs for the Lady Bulldogs, belting a home run and a double.

Following Holbrook in Hazard’s offensive attack, Mia Rouse finished two for four with one RBI.

Macy Fee, Emily Bowling and Kenzie Morgan each recorded one hit for the Lady Eagles.

Longtime rivals Leslie County and Hazard split a 54th District softball regular season series. In an early-season 54th District softball game on April 5, Leslie County edged Hazard 13-12.

Both Leslie County and Hazard will compete in the 54th District Softball Tournament in late-May.