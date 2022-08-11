Put him on a field or court and he’ll fit right in.

It doesn’t matter the sport, Max Johnson stands out.

That’s the case when he steps out on the gridiron as well.

Johnson is entering his senior season at Hazard.

But before the season, flooding hit and it made football feel secondary to Johnson and his teammates.

“Whenever it all happened, Coach Howard texted us and told us that we were still going to camp, but we’re just going to move it to Eastern (Kentucky University), it’s like football became secondary,” Johnson said. “We were out there helping the community and when he texted us it kind of brought us back to that we still had a football team and still had work to do.”

But the flooding and devastation, helped the Bulldogs grow closer as a team.

“I think it did bring us a little closer together,” Johnson said. “I felt a great connection with my teammates because we were all helping for a good cause. We went to Holiday Farms where we’ve been going for years to the pumpkin patch and that stuff. We used to do that as kids and just to be able to help them out, it felt great.”

Johnson had a big junior season with the Bulldogs on both offense and defense.

On offense, Johnson rushed for 760 yards and seven TDs on 128 carries. He also caught 18 passes for 219 yards and a TD.

Johnson also returned an interception for a TD, had a fumble recovery and returned it for a TD and returned two kicks for TDs. He also converted a two-point conversion.

On defense, he led the state with eight interceptions. He was second on the team in tackles with 83 and four and 1/2 of those went for losses.

“Last year, we had a veteran group of guys and this year, we’ll have some new guys coming in,” Johnson said. “Landon (Smith) came in from Knott County and Jayvon (White) has been in the program and has been putting in the work. Hank (Pelfrey) came back out to corner since playing outside backer last year. I think we’re going to be alright. We’re working on our coverages and our communication and stuff like that. I think with this veteran secondary, we’ll be alright.”

Johnson is truly a do it all type of player.

“It’s a lot to have a trust built up with your coach,” Johnson said. “I just try to be available. I just try to know the concept of the play, not just what I’m supposed to do, but what everyone is doing so I can be put in those situations and know exactly what I’m doing. It’s something that myself, Coach (Dan) Howard, Coach (Jordan) Amis and all of the other coaches have been talking about. It’s just a trust thing and they trust me to make the right plays.”

This season, the Bulldogs will also have a new offensive coordinator in Jordan Amis.

“It’s just a lot of different terminology that he (offensive coordinator Jordan Amis) uses,” Johnson said. “We’ve been trying to get used to that early. I think we’re starting to put it together. It’ll probably look kind of the same, maybe not as many routes from the backfield, but I think I’ll be able to help from a protection standpoint. I guess we’ll keep spreading it around on the offense and do what we do.”

Last season, the Bulldogs started Max Pelfrey as a freshman at quarterback.

After a year of experience, Pelfrey should be even more comfortable running the offense.

“That one year of experience, it helps a lot,” Johnson said. “It really helps more than you know. For Max (Pelfrey) to get that under his belt, it is huge. I hope he has an even better season this year.”

The Bulldogs will kickoff the season Friday, August 19 at home at 7:30 p.m. against Middlesboro.

“It’s upon us,” Johnson said. “We’re just focusing on getting better everyday. We’re just focusing on our craft and not worrying about anybody else. We just have to do what we do and touch some things up and we’ll be alright.”

Besides Middlesboro, Hazard will visit Harlan County in Week 2, then travel to Breathitt County in Week 3, host Letcher Central Week 4 and Ashland Blazer in Week 5. The Bulldogs will also take on Somerset September 30 in Week 6. After that, the Bulldogs have a Bye Week in Week 7. Hazard then jumps into Class A District 8 play in Week 9 at home against Sayre and finish district play on the road at Pikeville Week 10. The Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season on Friday, October 28 on the road at Shelby Valley.

“Coach Howard always preaches that,” Johnson said. “He (Coach Howard) said we play a tough schedule just for us to get better. The real season starts at playoff time. We’re working every week to get better and better for whoever we will play in the playoffs.”

Johnson doesn’t have any lofty goals.

He is focused on getting better and better and seeing his team come together.

“I just want to have a good season,” Johnson said. “I want to make a big run in the playoffs. I also want us to come together as a team and just be brothers.”