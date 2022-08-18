Max Pelfrey stepped out on the season as a freshman quarterback for Hazard last season.

Coach Dan Howard trusted his young gunslinger with the offense.

And Max Pelfrey didn’t disappoint.

“Last year coming out as a freshman, I was a little bit nervous,” Max Pelfrey said. “I didn’t want to mess up and when you try not to mess up, that’s when you mess up usually. So after that, I just went out there and played.”

Max Pelfrey was 138 for 244 passing for 1,969 yards and 16 TDs with 10 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 168 yards and six TDs on 89 carries.

When you see Max Pelfrey this season, he doesn’t look like he did last year.

Max Pelfrey has gotten a lot bigger.

That came through a lot of hard work.

“I worked really hard in the offseason,” Max Pelfrey said. “I was working five days a week.”

“That kid worked his butt off in the offseason,’ Hank Pelfrey said. “He was out here every day on the field throwing and I was out here running routes for him sometimes, but during baseball season I couldn’t really workout with him as much. He worked his butt off and as you can see, he got a lot bigger. He was in the weight room a lot. I think this year, he’s going to be hard to stop running the ball. Nobody is going to stop him honestly.”

Max Pelfrey is quick to give his offensive line all of the praise for protecting him each week.

“It really starts with your offensive line,” Max Pelfrey said. “You got to give those guys the props first. Those guys are really the guys I hangout with. I really try to have a good connection with them all of the time.”

As the Bulldogs were preparing for the season, the flooding happened.

It made them stop and realize football isn’t the only important thing.

“We took a few days off there,” Max Pelfrey said. “I think maybe, we took four days off. Everybody just went out and helped everybody and make sure everybody was OK.”

Working together away from the field also helped the Bulldogs come closer as a team.

“Some of the guys that I didn’t talk to as much, it helped us to talk and get to know each other a little more,” Max Pelfrey said. “Everybody just came closer together trying to help others out.”

Max Pelfrey is only a sophomore and the sky is the limit to where his career will go.

But in his sophomore season he only has one real goal in mind — a state championship.

“When it comes to team goals, I’d like to win a state championship,” Max Pelfrey said. “I think we have the skill and the line to do it. This is the year. My personal goals are just to work harder and get bigger and just keep working.”

Hazard will kickoff the season at home Friday night at 7:30 p.m. as the Bulldogs are set to host Middlesboro in the season opener.