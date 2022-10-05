HAZARD — Returning to the win column, Hazard outlasted visiting Shelby Valley 4-3 in a girls' high school soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The win over Shelby Valley allowed Hazard to halt a four-match losing skid.
Hazard and Shelby Valley, a member of the bordering 15th Region, battled back and forth throughout the girls' high school soccer match.
Several players contributed for Hazard in the win.
Sofia Sher, Ali Caldwell, Keylee Stollings and Justice White netted one goal apiece for the Bulldogs in the win.
Shelby Valley attacked the goal throughout the girls' high school soccer match. However, Hazard goalkeeper McKenzie Roberts turned in a solid performance. Roberts recorded 16 saves while holding Shelby Valley to three goals.
Hazard defeated Shelby Valley for the second time in the 2022 girls' high school soccer season. The Bulldogs blanked Shelby Valley 5-0 in a mid-season game on Wednesday, Sept. 14.