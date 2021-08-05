PRESTONSBURG — The Prestonsburg High School boys’ and girls’ soccer programs will host the Mountain Top Soccerama at StoneCrest on Saturday, Aug. 7.
High school soccer teams from the 15th and 14th regions will participate in the Soccerama.
The schedules for the Soccerama follow.
Girls: 9:00 a.m. - Martin County vs. Lawrence County (Field 1/Game Field), Belfry vs. Prestonsburg (Field 2/Practice Field); 9:30 a.m. - Martin County vs. Letcher Central (Field 1/Game Field), Paintsville vs. Pikeville (Field 2/Practice Field); 10:00 a.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Lawrence County (Field 1/Game Field); 10:30 a.m. - Paintsville vs. Lawrence County (Field 1/Game Field), Martin County vs. Belfry (Field 2/Practice Field); 11:00 a.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Letcher Central (Field 1/Game Field), Martin County vs. Pikeville (Field 2/Practice Field); 11:30 a.m. - Paintsville vs. Belfry (Field 1/Game Field); Noon - Prestonsburg vs. Pikeville (Field 1/Game Field), Lawrence County vs. Letcher Central (Field 2/Practice Field); 12:30 p.m. - Belfry vs. Pikeville (Field 1/Game Field), Letcher Central vs. Paintsville (Field 2/Practice Field).
Boys: 2:00 p.m. - Johnson Central vs. Letcher Central (Field 1/Game Field), Martin County vs. Pikeville (Field 2/Practice Field); 2:30 p.m. - Johnson Central vs. Jackson City (Field 1/Game Field), Lawrence County vs. Perry Central (Field 2/Practice Field); 3:00 p.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Hazard (Field 1/Game Field), Letcher Central vs. Martin County (Field 2/Practice Field); 3:30 p.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Jackson City (Field 1/Game Field), Johnson Central vs. Pikeville (Field 2/Practice Field); 4:00 p.m. - Lawrence County vs. Martin County (Field 1/Game Field), Johnson Central vs. Hazard (Field 2/Practice Field); 4:30 p.m. - Pikeville vs. Perry Central (Field 1/Game Field), Letcher Central vs. Jackson City (Field 2/Practice Field); 5:00 p.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Lawrence County (Field 1/Game Field), Hazard vs. Jackson City (Field 2/Practice Field); 5:30 p.m. - Martin County vs. Perry Central (Field 1/Game Field), Letcher Central vs. Pikeville (Field 2/Practice Field); 6:00 p.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Perry Central (Field 1/Game Field), Hazard vs. Lawrence County (Field 2/Practice Field).