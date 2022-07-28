7-28 Hazard 8U Softball.jpg

The Hazard-Perry County Little League 8U Softball All-Stars (pictured) finished third in the State Tournament.

Front row (left to right): Madison Lee, Saige Combs, Danielle Fields, Dazee Watts, Aubree Hurt. Second row (left to right): Mallory Watts, Winnie Bush, Jaslyn Williams, Eliza Combs, Maggie Holliday, Marlyn Hollon. Third row (left to right): Coach Denise Davidson, Coach Seth Hollon, Coach Jason Williams, Coach Jonathan Watts.

COLUMBIA — The Hazard-Perry County Little League 8U Softball All-Stars battled it out in the Kentucky State Tournament on Sunday, July 10, finishing third.

The local All-Stars played 10 hours of softball in a double-elimination bracket. The Hazard-Perry County 8U Softball All-Stars played five games, compiling a 3-2 record to finish third in the state.

Starting strong in the State Tournament, Hazard-Perry County won its opening game against South Oldham Green. Hazard-Perry County lost game two to eventual champion Trace Creek but bounced back to beat Marion County in its third game.

Continuing to win, Hazard-Perry County topped Flemingsburg in its fourth game.

However, Hazard-Perry County lost to South Oldham Grey (Runner-up) in its fifth game.

Starting off winning its District Championship and going undefeated 3-0 prior to competing in the State Tournament, Hazard-Perry County finished the All-Star season 6-2.

