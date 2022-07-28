The Hazard-Perry County Little League 8U Softball All-Stars (pictured) finished third in the State Tournament.

Front row (left to right): Madison Lee, Saige Combs, Danielle Fields, Dazee Watts, Aubree Hurt. Second row (left to right): Mallory Watts, Winnie Bush, Jaslyn Williams, Eliza Combs, Maggie Holliday, Marlyn Hollon. Third row (left to right): Coach Denise Davidson, Coach Seth Hollon, Coach Jason Williams, Coach Jonathan Watts.