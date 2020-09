Hazard Perry County Little League has announced its All-Stars for the 2020 season.

A breakdown of the 2020 Hazard Perry County Little League All-Stars follows.

Baseball 8U All-Stars: Bentley Cornet, Brantley Napier, Jase Mullins, Ross Logan, Lucas Gayheart, Colt Neace, Noah Carter, Maverick Watts, Preston Collett, Stone Combs, Quentin Walker.

Baseball 9-10 All-Stars: Parker Collett, Jayden Fraley, Tyson Fugate, Tobie Stacy, Sawyer Fugate, Jaxton Hall, Marcus Holbrook, Daxton Johnson, Connor Perkins, Shade Combs, Parker Maggard, Noah Watts, Lucas Fugate.

Baseball 11-12 All-Stars: Sheldon Ritchie, Tucker Napier, Ryleigh Griffith, Corbin Wooton, Cayden Williams, William Shoptaw, Ashton Napier, Noah Mullins, Isaiah Johnson, Miles Hollon, Lukas Combs, Waylon Clutts, Isaac Begley.

Baseball Junior League All-Stars: Skylar Chaney, Conner Combs, Derrick Fields, Ethan Fields, Talon Goins, Max Pelfrey, Gus Mullins, Tanner Perkins, Luke Sandlin, Brady Tincher, Nolan Wooton.

Softball 9-10 All-Stars: Olivia Robinson, Maggie Combs, Kadence Stollings, Hannah Williams, Haley Olinger, Peyton Fields, Mikayla Shepherd, Braylynn Eddington, Joscelyn Mullins, Avery Ratliff, Carolyne Moberly.

Softball Junior League All-Stars: Taylor Brock, Mallory Combs, Ashlyn Dixon, Alyssa Dixon, Kylie Gayheart, Kaitlyn Grigsby, Ally Hall, Layce Hall, Kyra McAlarnis, Lauren Morris, Kaylee Taulbee.

Softball Senior League All-Stars: Kailey Dixon, Kim Hughes, Olivia Holbrook , Alexa Muha, Emma Pigman, Kaitlyn Butler, Christina Butler, Bre Tincher, Rani McIntyre, Laken Chaney, Crystiana Couch.