Hazard/Perry Junior League competes in Central Region Tournament

The Hazard/Perry Central Junior League All-Stars represent the state of Kentucky during the Central Regions last week.

The Kentucky All-Stars bid at advancing to the Junior League World Series ended Monday.

The Hazard/Perry County All-Stars representing the state, went 1-2 in play.

Hazard/Perry traveled to Fort Wayne, Indiana to take part in the tournament.

Hazard/Perry got off to a quick start by picking up an 8-7 win over Illinois Saturday.

The Kentucky All-Stars followed that by falling to Michigan 8-0 on Sunday.

Hazard/Perry’s last game was a 9-7 loss to Indiana Monday.

