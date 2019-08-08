Hazard/Perry Junior League competes in Central Region Tournament

The Hazard/Perry Central Junior League All-Stars represent the state of Kentucky during the Central Regions last week.
The Kentucky All-Stars bid at advancing to the Junior League World Series ended Monday.
The Hazard/Perry County All-Stars representing the state, went 1-2 in play.
Hazard/Perry traveled to Fort Wayne, Indiana to take part in the tournament.
Hazard/Perry got off to a quick start by picking up an 8-7 win over Illinois Saturday.
The Kentucky All-Stars followed that by falling to Michigan 8-0 on Sunday.
Hazard/Perry’s last game was a 9-7 loss to Indiana Monday.
