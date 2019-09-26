Hazard pulls off comeback win over Danville, 30-29

Hazard posted its third straight win on Friday, Sept. 20, edging host Danville 30-29.
With the win, Hazard improved to 3-1.
Danville dropped to 1-4 with the loss.
After battling back and forth with Danville, Hazard led 17-13 at halftime. However, Danville moved ahead in the second half.
Still, determined Hazard wouldn’t be denied the win.
Trajon Campbell led Hazard on the ground, rushing 24 times for 187 yards and one touchdown.
Hazard featured a pair of rushers over 100 yards. Following Campbell, Reece Fletcher rushed 19 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Hazard used a balanced rushing attack to defeat Danville. Quarterback Garrett Miller led Hazard through the air, completing eight of 15 passes for 108 yards and one touchdown. Miller threw one interception. As part of a balanced offensive attack, Miller completed at least one pass to four different receivers.
Showing his versatility. Fletcher hauled in three receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown in the Bulldogs’ victory.
Fletcher paced Hazard defensively, recording nine tackles.
Quarterback Sage Dawson led Danville, completing 12 of 29 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown. However, Dawson threw two interceptions.
Corydon Crawford led Danville in receiving, finishing with five catches for 61 yards and one touchdown.
Keelan Story and Caleb Burns rushed for one touchdown apiece for the Bulldogs. Story took four carries for 64 yards
Darrian Bell led Danville on the defensive side, delivering a game-high 17 tackles.
Hazard has regular-season games remaining versus Paintsville, Somerset, Pikeville, Phelps and Whitley County.
