By Steve LeMaster

Sports Writer

HAZARD — Hazard overcame a slow start to defeat Leslie County 13-7 in the semifinals of the 54th District Softball Tournament on Saturday, May 13.

Tournament host Hazard excelled late in the postseason matchup.

Hazard pitcher Ally Hall claimed the win in the circle. Hall allowed seven earned runs on eight hits while recording six strikeouts.

Leslie County pitcher Emily Caldwell suffered the loss in the circle. Caldwell allowed two earned runs while recording four strikeouts over six innings.

Hazard plated 13 runs on 14 hits. Hall (two hits, two RBIs), Mallory Combs (three hits), Ryleigh Griffith (two hits, one RBI), Laken Chaney (two hits), Kaydence Stollings (one hit, three RBIs), Maggie Combs (one hit, two RBIs), Braylynn Eddington (one hit, two RBIs), Reagan Elkins (one hit, one RBI) and Mikayla Shepherd (one hit) made up Hazard's offensive attack. Chaney doubled twice while Stollings homered.

Offensively for Leslie County, Caldwell (two hits, three RBIs), Gabriella Ostrander (two hits, two RBIs), Peyton Turner (three hits), Royce Osborne (two hits, one RBI), Autumn Roberts (two hits) and Haley Jones (one hit, one RBI) each contributed at the plate.

After notching the win, Hazard advanced to meet crosstown rival Perry County Central in the 54th District Softball Tournament title game.