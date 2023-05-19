By Steve LeMaster

Sports Writer

Ally Hall pitched Hazard past Leslie County during the semifinals of the 54th District Softball Tournament on Saturday, May 13. 

 

HAZARD — Hazard overcame a slow start to defeat Leslie County 13-7 in the semifinals of the 54th District Softball Tournament on Saturday, May 13.

Tournament host Hazard excelled late in the postseason matchup.

Hazard shortstop Mallory Combs made a throw to first base during the semifinals of the 54th District Softball Tournament on Saturday, May 13.

Hazard pitcher Ally Hall claimed the win in the circle. Hall allowed seven earned runs on eight hits while recording six strikeouts. 

Hazard's Reagan Elkins headed to first base after connecting on a pitch during the semifinals of the 54th District Softball Tournament on Saturday, May 13.

Leslie County pitcher Emily Caldwell suffered the loss in the circle. Caldwell allowed two earned runs while recording four strikeouts over six innings. 

Hazard plated 13 runs on 14 hits. Hall (two hits, two RBIs), Mallory Combs (three hits), Ryleigh Griffith (two hits, one RBI), Laken Chaney (two hits), Kaydence Stollings (one hit, three RBIs), Maggie Combs (one hit, two RBIs), Braylynn Eddington (one hit, two RBIs), Reagan Elkins (one hit, one RBI) and Mikayla Shepherd (one hit) made up Hazard's offensive attack. Chaney doubled twice while Stollings homered. 

Hazard's Laken Chaney led off second base during the semifinals of the 54th District Softball Tournament on Saturday, May 13. 

Offensively for Leslie County, Caldwell (two hits, three RBIs), Gabriella Ostrander (two hits, two RBIs), Peyton Turner (three hits), Royce Osborne (two hits, one RBI), Autumn Roberts (two hits) and Haley Jones (one hit, one RBI) each contributed at the plate. 

Hazard second baseman Ryleigh Griffith made a throw to first base during the semifinals of the 54th District Softball Tournament on Saturday, May 13. 

After notching the win, Hazard advanced to meet crosstown rival Perry County Central in the 54th District Softball Tournament title game. 

