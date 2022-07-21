HAZARD — Hazard is ranked second in The Cats' Pause 2022 Kentucky Football Yearbook Preseason Class 1A District 7 Rankings.

Reigning state champion Pikeville occupies the top spot in the Preseason Class A District 7 Rankings, which feature four teams.

Sayre and Phelps round out the Preseason Class A District 7 Rankings, ranked third and fourth, respectively.

The Bulldogs dropped a pair of games to Pikeville during the 2021 high school football season. Pikeville blanked the Bulldogs 17-0 during the 2021 regular season. Eliminating Hazard from the postseason, Pikeville beat the Bulldogs 28-6 during the 2021 KHSAA Class A Playoffs.

Following the loss to Pikeville in the playoffs, Hazard exited the 2021 high school football season 8-5.

Pikeville held on to defeat Russellville 30-27 in the 2021 KHSAA Class 1A state title game. After capturing the state title, Pikeville exited the 2021 season 14-2.

Upstart Sayre compiled an 8-3 record during the 2021 high school football season. Hazard topped upset-minded Sayre 24-21 in the opening round of the 2021 KHSAA Class A Playoffs.

Phelps, following a loss to Pikeville in the opening round of the Class A Playoffs, exited the 2021 season 3-9.

The Hornets dropped out of district play and will not be eligible to make the Class A playoffs this season and it makes Class A District 7 a three team district now.

Hazard opened preseason practice earlier in the month, returning to the field following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period. Numerous experienced players are back on the field for former Class A state champion Hazard.

Head coach Dan Howard guides the Bulldogs.