RICHMOND — Hazard had a good showing at the All “A” Classic in Richmond last week.
The Bulldogs won two games and advanced all the way to the semifinal round before being knocked out of the tournament by St. Henry’s 55-41.
The Bulldogs knocked off Louisville Collegiate 42-39 in the first round and followed that with a 48-39 win over Paintsville in the quarterfinals.
St. Henry’s 55,
Hazard 41
Hazard just ran out of steam against St. Henry’s Saturday night in the All “A” Classic semifinals as the Bulldogs fell 55-41.
Hazard just couldn’t score in the second half.
The Bulldogs were outscored 36-13 in the second half.
Hazard jumped out to an early lead, though.
Wade Pelfrey knocked down a three to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead. Pelfrey scored the Bulldogs’ first seven points of the game. Hazard jumped out to a 7-3 lead.
Jacob Johnson scored with 39 seconds left in the first quarter as the Bulldogs held a 10-7 lead after the first stanza of play.
Pelfrey scored with 6:32 left to push the Bulldog lead to 16-10.
St. Henry’s Cory Shea knocked down a three with 6:15 left in the first half to cut the lead to 16-10.
Pelfrey scored with 4:05 left in the half to push the Bulldog lead to 20-14. Johnson knocked down a three with 2:33 left as the lead grew to 23-14.
Hazard held a 28-19 halftime lead.
Pelfrey led the Bulldogs in scoring with a team-high 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. He was the only Hazard player to reach double figure scoring. Logan Hall followed with nine points and five rebounds. Johnson finished with seven points. Tyson Turner added six points. Reece Fletcher added four points and seven rebounds. Noah Neace added one point for the Bulldogs.
Wyatt Vieth opened the third with a three to cut the Hazard lead to 28-22. Jude Bessler followed with another three for St. Henry’s to cut the lead to 28-25 with 6:43 left in the third. Bessler scored again at the 5:55 mark to give St. Henry’s its first lead at 29-28. Vieth knocked down another three and Bessler scored again to cap off a 15-0 run to open the third quarter of play.
Hazard fought back, though. Pelfrey split a pair of free throws to end the run and cut the lead to 34-29. Hall followed with a layup and and a jumper to cut the lead to 34-33 with 2:47 left to play.
Connor Shea knocked down a three with 28 seconds left in the third to give St. Henry’s a 42-35 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
St. Henry’s kept the momentum going in the fourth. Ryan Butler opened the fourth with a three to push the lead to 45-35.
Tyson Turner cut the lead to 45-38 with a three of his own with 7:15 left to play.
Hazard only scored six points in the fourth and couldn’t score enough to get back in the game.
Bessler led the way for St. Henry’s with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal. Vieth also scored 14 points with five rebounds and two steals.
Hazard shot 35.6 percent from the field (16 for 45), while St. Henry’s shot 38.3 percent from the field (18 for 47).
——
St. Henry’s 7 12 23 13 — 55
Hazard 10 18 7 6 — 41
St. Henry’s — Jude Bessler 14, Wyatt Vieth 14, Ryan Butler 7, Cory Shea 6, Connor Shea 5, Alex Daniel 2, Luke Maher 1.
Hazard — Wade Pelfrey 14, Logan Hall 9, Jacob Johnson 7, Tyson Turner 6, Reece Fletcher 4, Noah Neace 1.
Hazard 48,
Paintsville 39
Hazard stepped up its defensive efforts in the second half against Paintsville last Friday night in the All “A” Classic state tournament.
The Bulldogs outscored Paintsville 24-18 in the second half to pick up a 48-39 win and advance to the All “A” Classic semifinals against St. Henry.
Paintsville took an early 3-2 lead as Baron Ratliff knocked down a three with 5:53 left in the first. Nick Keeton knocked down a jumper with 1:14 left to push the lead to 10-6. The Tigers held a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter of play.
Hazard fought back in the second quarter. Jacob Johnson scored on a tip-in with 6:11 left to play in the first half to tie the game at 14-14.
Paintsville’s Colby Fugate answered with a three to push the Paintsville lead to 17-14.
Wade Pelfrey scored with 3:55 left in the half to cut the lead to 19-17. He followed with a three to give the Bulldogs a 21-19 lead.
Keeton answered for the Tigers with 2:30 left to tie the game up at 21-21.
Jacob Johnson scored the last basket of the first half as he knocked down a three with 31 seconds left. That gave Hazard a 24-21 lead entering halftime.
The Bulldogs scored six quick points out of the gate in the third to push the lead to 30-21.
The Hazard lead continued to grow as Tyson Turner knocked down a three with 2:09 left in the third to push the lead to 35-23.
Paintsville answered with a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 35-30 with just nine seconds left in the third.
Pelfrey knocked down a three to beat the third quarter buzzer and give the Bulldogs a 38-30 lead entering the final stanza of play.
Nick Keeton opened the fourth quarter with a basket for the Tigers to cut the lead to 38-32.
Fletcher answered with a basket for the Bulldogs with 6:05 left to push the lead to 40-32. Logan Hall followed with a basket to push the lead to 42-32 with 3:19 left.
Johnson sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 50 seconds left.
Pelfrey led the way for the Bulldogs with a team-high 15 points, four rebounds, three steals and one steal. Johnson followed with 11 points. Fletcher followed with eight points and 11 rebounds. Hall added eight points and eight rebounds. Jarrett Napier and Turner each scored three points.
Fugate led the way for the Tigers with a game-high 16 points and five points. Keeton followed with nine points and seven points. Braxton Tharp scored seven points, dished out three assists, pulled down two rebounds, had a block and steal. Ratliff followed with three points. Ryan Gibson and Jaxson Watts each scored two points.
The Tigers only shot 34.1 percent from the field (15 for 44), while Hazard shot 41.3 percent (19 for 46).
Hazard out rebounded Paintsville 31-25.
Paintsville (10-9) is scheduled to host Magoffin County tonight at 7:30 p.m. in 58th District play. The Tigers follow by visiting 58th District rival Johnson Central at 7:30 p.m.
——
Hazard 7 17 14 10 — 48
Paintsville 10 11 9 9 — 39
Hazard — Wade Pelfrey 15, Jacob Johnson 11, Reece Fletcher 8, Logan Hall 8, Jarrett Napier 3, Tyson Turner 3.
Paintsville — Colby Fugate 16, Nick Keeton 9, Braxton Tharp 7, Baron Ratliff 3, Jaxon Watts 2, Ryan Gibson 2.
Hazard 42,
Louisville Coll. 39
It came down to one final shot.
With the game tied at 39-39, Hazard had the ball and coming off of a timeout, Jarrett Napier had the ball in his hands.
The moment wasn’t too big as Napier didn’t hesitate to fire a three with the final seconds ticking off of clock.
Napier’s three drilled the bottom of the net as Hazard picked up the 42-39 win over Louisville Collegiate in the opening round of the All “A” Classic at McBrayer Arena in Richmond on Thursday.
Louisville Collegeiate held a 32-28 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Hazard’s Tyson Turner knocked down a jumper to cut the lead to 32-30.
Louisville Collegiate’s Chez Moore split a pair of free throws with 7:01 left to push the lead to 33-30.
Hazard’s Wade Pelfrey answered with a three to tie the game at 33-33 with 6:43 left. Pelfrey followed with a layup to give the Bulldogs a 35-33 lead with 5:57 left to play; he was fouled on the play and he knocked down the free throw as the lead grew to 36-33.
Louisville Collegiate’s Keith Brown answered with a basket with 5:46 left to cut the lead to 36-35. Brown then made pair of free throws with 4:05 left to give Louisville Collegiate a 37-36 lead.
Pelfrey fired in another three to put the Bulldogs back in front 39-37 with 3:46 left.
With just 29 seconds left, Moore knocked down a pair of free throws to tie things back up at 39-39.
That set up Napier’s game-winning three.
Pelfrey had 16 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal to lead the Bulldogs. Logan Hall followed with 16 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block. Napier and Jacob Johnson each scored three points in he Bulldogs’ win. Reece Fletcher finished with two points and eight rebounds. Turner chipped in two points for Hazard.
Moore led the way for St. Henry’s with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Keith Brown and Trevor Holbrook each scored six points for Louisville Collegiate. Joey Leachman added four points. Cole Thompson scored three and Woodford Ragland added two.
Hazard shot 40.5 percent from the field (15 for 37), while Louisville Collegiate knocked down 33.3 percent of its field goals (11 for 33).
——
Hazard 12 11 5 14 — 42
Louisville Collegiate 8 13 11 7 — 39
Hazard — Wade Pelfrey 16, Logan Hall 16, Jarrett Napier 3, Jacob Johnson 3, Reece Fletcher 2, Tyson Turner 2.
Louisville Collegiate — Chez Moore 18, Keith Brown 6, Trevor Holbrook 6, Joey Leachman 4, Cole Thompson 3, Woodford Ragland 2.
