HYDEN — Returning to the win column, visiting Hazard leveled Leslie County 46-13 in a non-district high school football game on Friday, Sept. 17.

Hazard moved ahead early and gradually pulled away to win convincingly.

Quarterback Max Pelfrey led Hazard to the win. Through the air, Pelfrey completed 11 of 15 passes for 170 yards and two TDs. On the ground, Pelfrey rushed 14 times for 59 yards and three TDs.

Andrew Ford paced Hazard in receiving, reeling in five receptions for 92 yards and one TD.

In a similar performance, Max Johnson hauled in three catches for 90 yards and one TD for the Bulldogs.

Showing his versatility, Johnson completed a 43-yard pass.

As a team, Hazard rushed 10 times 34 times for 169 yards and four TDs.

Zane Deaton led Hazard on the ground, rushing 10 times for 70 yards.

Along with delivering on the ground as an offensive standout, Deaton paced the Bulldogs’ defensive effort, recording nine tackles.

In addition to Deaton’s defensive effort, Johnson and Ford each recorded one interception for the Bulldogs.

Leslie County finished with 153 yards of total offense in the setback.

Wyatt Gay led Leslie County on the ground, rushing 10 times for 39 yards and one TD.

In addition to Gay, Wyatt Ostrander, Dalton Maggard and Bryce Pugh rushed for positive yardage.

Through the air, Ostrander completed six of 13 passes for 40 yards and one TD. Ostrander, a first-year starting quarterback for the Eagles, threw one interception.

Wyatt Hensley paced the Eagles in receiving, hauling in four receptions for 40 yards and one TD.

Hazard is scheduled to host Danville on Friday, Sept. 24.