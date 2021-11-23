Last week, Hazard’s season came to an end thanks to a 28-6 loss to Pikeville in the Class A playoffs.

But the Bulldogs had a young star emerge this season in freshman quarterback Max Pelfrey.

Max Pelfrey started slowly, but each week he gained confidence and by the end of the season he looked as good as anybody else in the mountains.

Max Pelfrey grew up this season.

“He grew up every game,” Hazard coach Dan Howard said. “He grew up even more tonight. There’s probably some things that they did to make things tough on him, but he’s not happy about the way he played tonight. He thinks there’s more things he could’ve done. He’s not real happy about the way he played, but that’s a part of being a freshman. We lose eight seniors and we’re going to miss them because they’re a big part of our football program. But we’ve got a bunch of guys back and we’re going to get back to work because that’s all we can do. It’s hard for the seniors when you play that last game. It’s hard. It’s tough. You put so much time and effort. It’s a year round thing. You’re there in the weight room at 6 o’clock in the morning and have morning practices, so it’s tough. But for the guys coming back, it’s back to that kind of work for next year.”

Max Pelfrey finished the season 138 for 244 passing for 1,969 yards and 16 TDs with 10 interceptions. He added 168 yards rushing and six TDs on 89 carries.

He had five receivers all have over 100 yards receiving on the year.

His brother Hank Pelfrey had 29 catches for 632 yards and five TDs. Andrew Ford had 48 catches for 594 yards and six TDs. Tyson Turner hauled in 33 catches for 417 yards and two TDs. Max Johnson had 18 catches for 219 yards and a TD. Jayvon White added 102 yards and a TD.

Max Pelfrey had a successful freshman season.

He helped the Bulldogs finish the season with an 8-5 record.

It’ll be interesting to see him emerge as a leader after his first year starting.

With Max Pelfrey at the helm, look for the Bulldogs to build off of this season and keep improving to next season.